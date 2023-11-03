Arrowhead School Board considers making personal finance class a graduation requirement

The Arrowhead School Board is considering making personal finance a graduation requirement.

The new class will conform to the requirements set by the state bill, which would require students to take personal finance to graduate.

Bill AB 109 requires all high school students to take half a credit of personal financial literacy in order to graduate. It has been passed by both the State Assembly and State Senate and is waiting to be sent to Governor Tony Evers. It will start with the class of 2028.

Here’s more information about Arrowhead’s proposed policy.

What does the proposed policy aim to do?

The proposed policy would combine two existing Arrowhead High School classes: Dollars and Sense, a ninth and 10th grade class “focused on introducing students to financial aspects and personal money management” and Personal Finance, an 11th and 12th grade class “intelligent consumer , designed to teach the advanced skills needed to become a saver, investor, and lay the foundation for building strong money habits early on.”

The new semester-long personal finance course will be required for graduation and will be offered in grades 10th through 12th.

What will the course teach?

The course will cover topics such as income, money management, credit, savings and investing as well as budgeting, checking and savings accounts and investment options. It will also teach “solid practices in the areas of finance, credit, risk management, tax and credit management”.

When will the class be implemented?

If approved, the new class would begin in the 2024-25 school year.

When can the board vote on policy?

Arrowhead Union High School District Superintendent Conrad Farner said the school board’s curriculum committee recommended moving the topic forward for discussion by the full board. The next meeting of the full board is scheduled for Nov. 8. The agenda of that meeting is not available yet.

What is the school district’s reasoning for proposing the policy?

The school’s business department views this course as important for all students and wants to make it a graduation requirement, regardless of state standing. Although most Arrowhead students — 85% — already take some classes “that build financial literacy,” according to the proposal, not all of those classes prepare students for lifelong money management.

Do other area school districts require personal finance for graduation?

Several other school districts in the suburban Milwaukee area already require personal finance to graduate, including Germantown, Hartford Union High School, Kettle Moraine, Mukwonago, Oconomowoc, Port Washington-Saukville, Slinger and Whitnall, which Also listed in Arrowhead’s proposal.

