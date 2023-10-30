Around 680 Safestyle employees lose their jobs after window firm goes into administration

Administrators at Safestyle have said the business has made around 680 staff redundant after going into administration.

Interpath Advisory said about 70 of the door and window manufacturer’s 750 employees would be laid off in the short term to help the business wind down.

It comes after Safestyle said on Friday it intended to appoint administrators after failing to find a buyer.

The Bradford-headquartered business has a manufacturing site in Wombwell, near Barnsley, and 42 branches and depots across the country.

Administrators said the company failed after facing a number of pressures, including runaway inflation and poor consumer confidence.

Unseasonably warm weather in September also reduced demand for its products.

Video posted by the GMB union from outside the company’s Barnsley site showed workers protesting and holding placards asking “Where has the money gone?”

A spokesperson for GMB Campaign North East, Yorkshire and Humber said: “Staff at Safestyle UK in Barnsley are devastated by the news of the factory closure and so are we. “They are standing in a drenched car park waiting to hear whether they will get paid or not.”

GMB organizer Bob McNeil later said: “Loyal Safestyle UK workers have been treated absolutely disgusting. He has been removed from work with immediate effect and has been told that he will not receive a single penny from the company.

“The owners didn’t even have the decency to let them into the building because of the heavy rain.”

Stephanie Peacock, Labor MP for Barnsley East, said: “Workers in the car park in the rain have literally been told they have lost their jobs.

“It is absolutely appalling that someone could be treated this way.

“I understand workers received a text message on Friday asking them to turn off the equipment and they could come back today to figure it out.

“I think Safestyle has a lot of big questions to answer, I have written to them this morning to demand answers.”

Safestyle suspended its shares from trading in London last Friday after it realized the expected rescue deal was unlikely to get any money back to shareholders.

The company later said that such a potential deal had also proved impossible and it was going to appoint administrators.

The company’s subsidiary HPAS and holding companies Style Group Holdings and Style Group UK concluded that they could not continue trading as a result.

Rick Harrison, managing director of Interpath Advisory, said: “This is a really challenging time for companies in the home improvement market.

“After seeing strong sales during the Covid lockdown period, many companies are seeing business being hit by the cost-of-living crisis and rising costs.”

He added: “Unfortunately for Safestyle, and despite the tireless efforts of the management team in recent months, these challenges have proven very difficult to overcome.

“This will be particularly devastating for the company’s employees as well as the many self-employed contractors working on the company’s behalf.

“Our immediate priority will be to provide support to those affected by redundancies, including supporting them in making claims to the Redundancy Payment Service, where relevant.”

Administrators said customer orders that have not been delivered will no longer be fulfilled.

They are still looking for buyers for parts of the business, and customers may be entitled to have their orders fulfilled by any potential new owner.

Even if the company is doing partial work on an installation, it will not fulfill these orders and customers will have to find an alternative installer, he said.

Customers will not be charged for any remaining balance on their order.

If customers have paid a deposit prior to installation, they should attempt to get that money back through their credit or debit card provider. If they paid in cash they will not get the money back and will have to register as a lender with Safestyle.

