'Armored Corps VI' is getting a ranked match update with new parts

‘Armored Core VI’ has a new patch with additional content. From Software, Bandai Namco

In a new patch, Armored Corps VI Matchmaking will be taking over for online multiplayer along with a bunch of new parts.

Patch 1.05 released today will feature a new ranked match setup for online multiplayer. Starting out as a non-ranked player, you’ll work your way up to the higher S Rank levels, just like in the arena. Naturally, there will also be online leaderboards.

Additionally, there will also be some new nameplates you can mess around with, which is a nice touch.

Keeping in mind that for PvP setup Armored Corps VI Was largely useless, hopefully this new ranked mode will spice things up a bit. Especially since we’re also getting some new PvP maps.

However, there are a surprising number of new parts included here. Specifically, two new hand weapons, the WR-0555 ATTACHE heavy machine gun and the PFAU/66D pulse missile launcher. Two new back weapons, the DF-GA-09 SHAO-WEI Gatling cannon and the VE-60LCB laser cannon. Also all new light frame parts from the name Lammergeier (that’s another name for the Bearded Vulture in case you were wondering).

The latter frame parts also look like they were designed by Ikuto Yamashita Neon Genesis Evangelion fame.

The new patch also features a huge amount of balance changes to various parts, which isn’t surprising considering how much the multiplayer meta for the game has evolved since launch.

While I was hoping for a new patch, mostly for balancing purposes, all the additional (and free!) content is very welcome. Hopefully, FromSoftware will continue to support the game for some time after this.

However, the next big question is what will happen next? armored corps series. In the olden days, we used to have expansion type games followed within the same numerical branch.

This time though, I’m not so sure. It might make more sense to offer DLC this time.

This would obviously be great, but after a decade long gap armored corps As fans endured, I’m still unsure how the series will continue from here.

I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

