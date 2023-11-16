‘Armored Core VI’ gets its first Robot Damashii toy and it’s a final game boss

The upcoming robot Damashii IB-07 from ‘Armored Corps VI’: SOL 644. Bandai Spirits, From Software

we knew it Armored Corps VI Some of the robots were going to pick up Damashi toys, but the first toy they chose is the end game boss, which is a bit strange.

Specifically, the design in question is that of IB-07: SOL 644 which was piloted by Eyre from the “bad end” of the game. There is an additional version from the “true ending” of the game, but it has a different configuration and color.

Whether this version of IB-07: SOL 644 will maintain the transformative moves seen in the game is unclear but probably unlikely.

While some Robot Damashii figures attempt variations, it is the more variants of the Metal Robot Damashii where this is more common.

This is because the transformation puts too much stress on the joints and articulation of a regular robot Damashi figure. So this kind of thing is reserved for metal robot Damashii toys, which have metal joints and sturdy internal parts.

I’ll be honest though; It’s a strange choice for an action figure Armored Corps VI, I was hoping for some more memorable armored cores, but the end game boss is just plain weird.

Mainly because if you look at the achievement statistics Armored Corps VI, only about 30-40% of players actually reached the end of the game. So more than 60% of the players will not even know what this system is.

If I were so inclined, I would think someone had this job Armored Corps VI And was actively trying to undermine the game.

From not disclosing who designed the mecha in the game, to practically unknown mecha being made into toys. I mean, if you want to make the most of the promotion of this game and really give the fans what they want, this isn’t going to happen.

Hopefully this won’t be the only action figure released Armored Corps VIBut we will just have to wait and see.

There is currently no price point or release date set for this Robot Damashii figure, but luckily we’ll know more details soon.

