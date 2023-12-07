Armenia and Azerbaijan pledge to ‘normalize relations’ and exchange prisoners of war in joint statement

In a joint statement issued Thursday, Armenia and Azerbaijan announced plans to “reach a peace treaty based on respect for the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Advertisement

Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to take “steps” to normalize their relations, according to a joint statement from the two countries.

“The Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan share the view that there is a historic opportunity to achieve long-awaited peace in the region,” the statement said.

“Both countries reaffirm their intention to normalize relations and reach a peace treaty based on respect for the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The statement came after talks between representatives of the two countries, which have been fighting for decades over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which was reclaimed by Azerbaijan after a forceful offensive against Armenian separatists in September.

Additionally, both countries announced that an agreement had been reached for the exchange of prisoners of war.

“Inspired by the values ​​of humanitarianism and as a gesture of goodwill, the Republic of Azerbaijan has released 32 Armenian military personnel,” the statement said.

“In its turn, inspired by the values ​​of humanitarianism and as a gesture of goodwill, the Republic of Armenia releases 2 Azerbaijani military servicemen.”

The two countries said they will continue their discussions regarding the implementation of more confidence-building measures in the near future and call on the international community to support their efforts to build mutual trust between the two countries and thereby have a positive impact on the entire South Caucasus. Will have an impact. Area.”

EU Council President Charles Michel said he was “delighted” by the “breakthrough”, which he described as an “important step forward”.

Source