December 7, 2023
Armenia and Azerbaijan pledge to 'normalize relations' and exchange prisoners of war in joint statement


In a joint statement issued Thursday, Armenia and Azerbaijan announced plans to “reach a peace treaty based on respect for the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Advertisement

Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to take “steps” to normalize their relations, according to a joint statement from the two countries.

“The Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan share the view that there is a historic opportunity to achieve long-awaited peace in the region,” the statement said.

close Ad

“Both countries reaffirm their intention to normalize relations and reach a peace treaty based on respect for the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The statement came after talks between representatives of the two countries, which have been fighting for decades over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which was reclaimed by Azerbaijan after a forceful offensive against Armenian separatists in September.

Additionally, both countries announced that an agreement had been reached for the exchange of prisoners of war.

“Inspired by the values ​​of humanitarianism and as a gesture of goodwill, the Republic of Azerbaijan has released 32 Armenian military personnel,” the statement said.

“In its turn, inspired by the values ​​of humanitarianism and as a gesture of goodwill, the Republic of Armenia releases 2 Azerbaijani military servicemen.”

The two countries said they will continue their discussions regarding the implementation of more confidence-building measures in the near future and call on the international community to support their efforts to build mutual trust between the two countries and thereby have a positive impact on the entire South Caucasus. Will have an impact. Area.”

EU Council President Charles Michel said he was “delighted” by the “breakthrough”, which he described as an “important step forward”.

Source

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Housing market may soften as rates drop and number of listings increase

Housing market may soften as rates drop and number of listings increase

December 7, 2023
Donald Trump returns to court as his defense expert claims there is no evidence of accounting fraud

Donald Trump returns to court as his defense expert claims there is no evidence of accounting fraud

December 7, 2023

You may have missed

Governor Tony Evers Signs Bill Requiring Financial Literacy In Wisconsin High Schools | Recent News

December 7, 2023
Housing market may soften as rates drop and number of listings increase

Housing market may soften as rates drop and number of listings increase

December 7, 2023
Donald Trump returns to court as his defense expert claims there is no evidence of accounting fraud

Donald Trump returns to court as his defense expert claims there is no evidence of accounting fraud

December 7, 2023
Holding for gold: Michael Saylor's survey reveals Bitcoin enthusiasts aiming for million

Holding for gold: Michael Saylor’s survey reveals Bitcoin enthusiasts aiming for $1 million

December 7, 2023
Armenia and Azerbaijan pledge to 'normalize relations' and exchange prisoners of war in joint statement

Armenia and Azerbaijan pledge to ‘normalize relations’ and exchange prisoners of war in joint statement

December 7, 2023
Google reveals another benefit from training Gemini on its own chips

Google reveals another benefit from training Gemini on its own chips

December 7, 2023