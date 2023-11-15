Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP) Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results and Corporate Update

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP) announced a loss from operations of $10.3 million in the third quarter of 2023, up from $8.6 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Grant revenue for the third quarter of 2023 was approximately $1.2 million, a slight decrease from $1.3 million in the same period last year.

Year-over-year research and development expenses decreased from $8.4 million to $8.0 million, while general and administrative expenses increased from $1.6 million to $3.6 million.

Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2023 were $24.0 million, up from $14.9 million at year-end 2022.

On November 14, 2023, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP) released its 8-K filing, disclosing its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2023 and providing a corporate update. The company, which specializes in bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections, is undergoing a critical phase of clinical trials and facility expansion.

Operational Highlights and Financial Performance

Dr. Deborah Birx, CEO of Armata Pharmaceuticals, highlighted the company’s progress in advancing its phase I therapeutic pipeline, with enrollment accelerating in the Phase 2a DISarm study of AP-SA02 and the ongoing TAILWIND Phase 2 study. Both studies have shown a favorable safety and tolerability profile. The company is nearing completion of its advanced biologics manufacturing facility, which is expected to strengthen its position in the development of phage-based therapeutics.

Financially, Armata Pharmaceuticals recognized grant revenue of approximately $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2023, primarily from the Department of Defense for the AP-SA02 program. This is a slight decrease from the $1.3 million recognized over the same period in 2022. Research and development expenses saw a slight decline, which was attributed to reductions in personnel costs and stock-based compensation expenses. However, general and administrative expenses increased significantly due to legal and professional services and one-time financing costs.

Summary of detailed financial tables

The company’s loss from operations in the third quarter of 2023 was $(10.3) million, compared to a loss of $(8.6) million for the same period in 2022. The balance sheet shows an increase of $24.0 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents. $14.9 million at the end of 2022, thanks to a new credit agreement with Innoviva. Total assets increased from $95.8 million to $112.8 million, while total liabilities also increased from $59.8 million to $125.1 million, reflecting the company’s investment in growth and development.

The operating statement shows a net loss of $(31.2) million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to a net loss of $(26.6) million for the same period in 2022. Cash used in operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $(39.3) million, which is higher than $(22.0) million used in the same period last year.

Company performance analysis

Armata Pharmaceuticals’ increased net loss and operating expenses reflect its investments in advancing its clinical trials and expanding its manufacturing capabilities. The increase in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents reflects the Company’s successful financing activities, which are important to maintain its research and development momentum. However, increasing general and administrative expenses and rising losses from operations indicate the challenges of scaling up operations and cost management in the biotechnology sector.

As Armata Pharmaceuticals continues to develop its pipeline and expand its facilities, investors and stakeholders will closely monitor the company’s ability to manage expenses and advance its clinical programs toward commercialization. Completion of the Phase 2 study and construction of the manufacturing facility will be important milestones for Armata Pharmaceuticals in the coming year.

For more detailed information, readers are encouraged to review the full financial statements and disclosures in Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ARMP) 8-K filing.

View the full 8-K earnings release (here) from Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. for more information.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Source