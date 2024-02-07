Arm stock rises 25% as chip maker sees 'signs of recovery' in broader market

Published: Feb 7, 2024, 4:46 pm ET

U.S.-listed shares of Arm Holdings Plc rose more than 35% in extended trading on Wednesday after the chip designer raised its guidance for the year, saying it sees green shoots in the semiconductor market.

Arm ARM earned high royalty rates for its latest chip, which the company said was “typically at least double” the royalty rates of its predecessor. It also gained market share in the cloud-server and automotive markets, providing new royalty streams.

“Finally, the broader semiconductor market is showing signs of recovery, particularly in smartphones, which have returned to strong growth.” [the third quarter],” Arm officials said in a letter to investors accompanying the results. “We’re just at the beginning.”

AI was also a factor, the company said, as Arm saw “increasing demand for new technology driven by AI.”

The chip designer earned $87 million, or 8 cents a share, in the December quarter, compared with $182 million, or 18 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose 14% to $824 million.

Analysts polled by FactSet expected Arm to report earnings of 25 cents a share on sales of $762.5 million.

Arm guided for fiscal 2024 revenue between $3.155 billion and $3.205 billion, compared with previous revenue guidance of between $2.960 billion and $3.080 billion.

The company estimates earnings per share for the year between $1.20 and $1.24, while its prior guidance for EPS was between $1 and $1.10.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet expect EPS of $1.06 on sales of $3.015 billion in fiscal 2024.

Arm also forecast operating expenses for the year to drop slightly to about $1.7 billion, down from an earlier estimate of $1.765 billion.

Arm’s US-listed shares have gained 2.5% so far this year, while the S&P 500 index SPX has gained about 5%. Arm went public in September.

