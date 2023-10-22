Arlene Foster: ‘My biggest financial mistake?’ Buying Shoes Online’

Arlene Foster was the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party between 2015 and 2021 – Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Arlene Foster was the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party from 2015–21 and served as First Minister of Northern Ireland from 2016–2017 and 2020–21.

The 53-year-old mother of three, who was a member of the Northern Ireland Legislative Assembly from 2003–21, now sits in the House of Lords as Baroness Foster of Aghadrumsey.

A broadcaster, author and political commentator, she presents the briefing with Arlene Foster on GB News every Friday, and also chairs the Together UK Foundation which “talks about the positive aspects of the union”.

She adds: “Unionists are often seen as reactionary and that narrative needs to change because being part of the UK is a real plus for Northern Ireland.”

How did your start in life influence your attitude toward money?

I am one of four children and come from a one-income family.

My father, John, who died 12 years ago aged 81, was a full-time reservist in the Royal Ulster Constabulary as well as a part-time farmer, and my mother Georgina, now 90, was a housewife. Were.

But following an IRA attack on my father (who was shot and seriously injured) when I was eight, we had to leave our farm, causing financial loss.

But although we never had extra money, I never felt poor because my parents were always careful and never spent beyond their means.

Did you get pocket money?

Yes, but I don’t remember how much.

As a kid, I loved buying those awesome Penny Chews and Tudor Gammon-flavoured crisps. Remember them?

When I grew up a bit, I started buying records – the first single I got was Haircut 100’s Love Plus One. I also bought Madonna and Go West records – the 80’s were the best decade for me musically.

Baroness Foster worked as a barmaid and a supermarket check-out assistant before entering politics – Reuters/Daniel Leal-Olivas

What was your first proper job?

I had a number of part-time jobs while at school and university, ranging from check-out girl to maid at my local supermarket. Did pulling all those chins give me a stronger right hand? People might say that I am right-handed in everything.

Did you always want to go into politics?

I studied law at university, and trained as a lawyer, but had an interest in politics since school and was elected for the first time when I was 33.

What was your proudest achievement as First Minister?

One of my high points as FM was the delivery of the Titanic Belfast attraction in collaboration with the private sector, which has acted as a catalyst for people to visit the city.

During my tenure as Secretary of State, we secured the highest ever foreign direct investment into Northern Ireland, and brought back the Open Golf Championship – a huge thing.

But I am proud to be able to deliver the best broadband infrastructure in the UK thanks to the agreement we have made. That said, when you’re a politician there’s always more to do.

Is fame a particularly double-edged sword in Northern Ireland?

Fame is a double-edged sword no matter where you live in the world, but being the first female FM was always going to attract attention, both good and bad, especially as NI is probably the most socially conservative part of the UK – no bad thing. .

Has Brexit been a dividend for Northern Ireland?

Due to the agreement signed by the UK government, there are now checks between our largest market (GB) and us, which has created difficulties.

We are inextricably linked to GB for our supply chains but this protocol and now has been disrupted by the Windsor Framework (although it is better than the original protocol).

Given the size of the NI market, the EU could easily deal with the movement of goods from GB to NI through alternative arrangements and intelligence-led mechanisms – but the EU and particularly the Republic of Ireland have seen [Brexit] As a political opportunity to drive a wedge between NI and the rest of the UK for the benefit of the Republic of Ireland.

In short, the current situation is not good for NI and needs to be resolved.

What has been your most rewarding work?

I left NI politics only two years ago, so it’s all in front of me – I hope.

But on a more serious note, outside of the House of Lords, I’m now doing some TV appearances and commentating, and will be giving a speech next year about women and leadership in the United States.

Write a memoir? I know I’m not 20 years old, but I feel like I’m still too young to do this.

Have you ever experienced leanness?

Not literally, but growing up I never paid much attention to things like designer shoes. If I wanted something I usually had to wait for a birthday or Christmas, or save up for it.

‘I left NI politics just two years ago, so it’s all in front of me – I hope’ – Steve Parsons/Getty Images Europe

Do you own any property?

Yes, the five-bedroom 1970s bungalow in Northern Ireland that my husband and I jointly own.

I love flowers and we have a nice garden, although sadly I haven’t got green fingers.

What has been your best investment outside your home?

Probably Hobbs and ElkBenet’s outfits, whether it’s the trouser suit or the jacket and dress, which I wore as FM and still wear – I usually wear red because of my dark hair.

The funny thing is that Nicola Sturgeon and I were once photographed wearing the same outfit – when you’re a woman in politics people pay attention to these things, whereas if two men wear the same suit they do. They don’t blink.

Are you a spender or a saver?

When I was little my family never “never ever” bought anything. We had to save and that attitude has stuck with me.

Although nowadays I can spend money on travelling. I love visiting Moraira in southern Spain in the summer and earlier this year I took a city break to Amsterdam with my husband.

What is your greatest indulgence?

I love a good handbag – usually red, white or blue, which looks great on me – for my makeup and so on. The last handbag I bought was a Tommy Hilfiger for about £200, and I’ve been saving up to buy Mulberry.

What was your worst financial decision?

Bought a pair of navy shoes online several months ago for about £80. They looked good in the picture but I was very disappointed when they arrived. I’m not ready to return them yet.

Do you donate?

Yes, for obvious reasons, to the NSPCC; My local Anglican church in Colebrook, Northern Ireland; and the MDA, Israel’s equivalent of the Red Cross.

Do you think the House of Lords should be reformed?

I believe that the Lords provides a valuable function in scrutinizing the law – often in a more detailed way than in other places.

Yes, institutions need to evolve, but I disagree with those who say there should be a retirement age – the other day I was talking to an 87-year-old female colleague who is every bit as sharp as me. -She was smart.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com