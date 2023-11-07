ARKK: Outlook for Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

marco bello

Is Cathie Wood’s ARKK a good buy?

The goal of this article is to examine the bullish as well as bearish arguments surrounding the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK). Unfortunately, in the end, I think the positive and negative forces are equally strong in the current circumstances. As a result, I expect the fund’s price to struggle in a certain direction in the near future and rate the fund as a Hold.

The remainder of this article will elaborate on the main positives and negatives, and I’ll start with the positives. Firstly, there has been a big correction in fund prices over the last 1-2 years, making funds now more attractively valued. The top panel of the chart below shows the price-to-sales (“P/S”) ratios for the top holdings in ARKK (more on this in another section). As seen, the P/S ratios of these holdings have corrected from really high levels (all above 20x) in early 2021 to the current single digits. Such a large decline in valuation ratios has eliminated most of the bubble risks.

Second, the fund is managed by a team of experienced investors. Cathie Wood, founder of ARKK, is a respected investor with a good track record of success. The team’s strategy focuses on disruptive and innovative companies, and their high-risk-high-payoff bets certainly cater to a group of investors.

Now come the negative things. To better discuss the negatives, we need to dive into specific holdings and look at the trees a little closer.

ARKK Holdings

As mentioned above, ARKK focuses on companies that are disruptive and innovative. The technology and healthcare sectors are obvious places to look for such companies today. In fact, as shown in the chart below, these are the two most heavily weighted sectors in ARKK. Technology is the largest sector in ARKK, accounting for over 34% of the fund’s assets. Healthcare is in second place, accounting for more than 24% of the fund.

The top 5 holdings are all tech-oriented companies as shown in the next chart (Roku, Coinbase, Tesla, Zoom, and UiPath) and they make up ~40% of the fund’s assets. Tesla and Zoom probably need no introduction. Roku is the largest holding in ARKK. Coinbase focuses on technologies that can enable cryptocurrency trading. UiPath focuses on robotic process automation.

With this backdrop, my biggest concern is that none of these top holdings except Tesla have made meaningful gains as you can see from the next chart below. Zoom generates a token amount of funding ($141 million) for a company of its size. The other three are reporting losses so far. Such a general lack of leverage makes holdings more volatile (more on this in the next section) and more difficult to determine value. In my first chart, I had to rely only on the P/S ratio because P/E ratios are not meaningful for most holdings. Even after the correction the P/S ratio is still at a large premium compared to the overall market (which has an average P/S ratio of ~2.5x).

Will ARKK reach previous highs?

As mentioned above, my top concern is the general lack of profit for many of the fund’s top holdings. A common theme underpinning many of the fund’s selections is the so-called Wright’s Law, which Cathie Wood certainly helped popularize and her selection of Tesla is a huge success story. Wright’s rule is one Overview (So ​​it’s not really a law in the legal or physics sense) that the cost of technology decreases by a certain percentage for every doubling of the cumulative quantity produced. You can see from the chart below that the traditional auto industry has followed this law closely in the past.

Using the law to predict new industries like EVs, robotics, DNA sequencing, etc. is definitely a good idea (let alone a very fascinating idea). Again, based on my analysis of Tesla the law appears to be valid on EV production (see an example here). And ARKK provides other examples supporting the expansion of the law into other areas such as robotics, which is one of ARKK’s top exposure areas if you recall from the discussion of its holdings. The chart below shows cost per unit as a function of cumulative units produced, like the chart above. And here you see a general decline, as is the case with conventional car manufacturing shown above. However, the main issue here for me is twofold. First of all, I don’t think we have enough data points to fit a line yet. For example, the rate of cost reduction using some data points before 2014 is very different from that after. Second, Wright’s Law – the way I understand it – depends on both technical and human factors.

Of course, computing power and AI can accelerate technological progress. But I don’t understand why human factors can increase at the same rate. For example, a good reason behind Wright’s Law is “learning by doing.” As more people repeat a task, they learn certain skills to do it more efficiently. Another good reason is that as more people use technology, they generate more ideas to improve it. Both factors depend on human experiences and past experiences have shown that such experiences take time to accumulate. Previous innovations, no matter how groundbreaking they were (even the Internet itself), have taken ~10 years to mature and another 10 years to reach scale (the so-called 10/10 rule).

After this digression, I return to my concern about the lack of profits for many of the fund’s holdings. Based on the above arguments, I am unsure about a) whether the law applies to multiple holdings in the fund, and b) if it does what is the time frame for the law to work. Because of both uncertainties, I would feel more comfortable if a company had benefits for being sustainable. After all, Wright’s law, even in cases where it works, provides a prediction once things reach a steady state. This means that it predicts that production cost ultimately Doubling of cumulative production results in decline by a certain percentage (~15% in case of conventional auto production). But the law says nothing about when steady state can be reached.

Summary and final thoughts

In summary, I see both positive and negative catalysts around the ARKK fund. I see these catalysts in a tug-of-war, and I expect the fund to struggle sideways for the near future. I don’t think the fund can find any clear direction and return to previous highs unless/unless there is a substantial change in the macroeconomics (so that the market appetite for risk comes back) or in the fundamentals of its holdings. Does not change dramatically (for example, does not begin reporting substantial profits). To summarize, the main positives I see are more reasonable valuations compared to 1-2 years ago and the management team. The main negatives are a lack of profits for many of its top holdings, a large valuation premium above the overall market, and most fundamentally, uncertainty over whether it can be sustainable and enjoy the benefits of mass adoption – eventually.

