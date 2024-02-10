‘Arkham Knight’ now has more players than ‘Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’ on Steam

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League rock Steady

There was a story circulating this week that the release of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has rekindled interest in the Arkham series, particularly the final game of the trilogy, 2015’s Arkham Knight. This led to a 50% or more increase in player count around the launch of Suicide Squad.

Kind of neat! It’s always good to revisit a classic, and clearly Suicide Squad brought back some nostalgia for many people. However, it’s somewhat less neat when Arkham Knight has actually overtaken Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in terms of total number of players. At least at the time I’m writing this.

When I checked last night there was about a 1,300 lead ahead of Suicide Squad. But now Arkham has jumped even more, and at the time of this writing, Suicide Squad has 3,737 players and Arkham Knight has 3,922 players. Arkham Knight is nine years old. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League launched less than two weeks ago, and once you get to the end it’s going to be a relentless, difficult game.

suicide squad steamdb

I keep harping on Suicide Squad’s performance, where despite good player scores, the actual numbers look extremely poor. I think this is a bigger picture, raising concerns not only for Rocksteady’s future live plans for the game, but I would say for Rocksteady as a studio, given how much time this specific game has taken. And the money was invested. And I would also argue that it speaks to the larger idea of ​​huge, AAA investment in live looter type games, if something like this could launch after so many years, and less than two weeks after the launch of Helldivers 2. The number of players can be 4%.

The caveat here is that Arkham Knight is cheaper, $20 versus Suicide Squad’s $70, and there are no doubt many more Suicide Squad players on console than there are on Steam. But there’s no real way to get around this, and I think it raises serious questions about long-term support of the game and Rocksteady’s future as a studio, whether that support will continue as they planned, Or will WB trust them again with this big budget. And again, I feel like we’re going to see a dramatic shift away from these kind of PvE based live games, at least on a large scale.

I was waiting to see if this new weekend would actually bring an increase in Suicide Squad players after a lot of positive word of mouth from players, but that doesn’t seem to be happening. Friday night’s peak was 3,800 players. Today and tomorrow will be higher, but still. It’s horrible, there’s no way to avoid it.

You know, I really to do I now want to play the Arkham games again.

Follow me on Twitter, threads, youtube, And Instagram,

pick up my science fiction novels herokiller series And Born on Earth Trilogy,