Arkansas marijuana facility hit with hefty fine for multiple regulatory violations

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Hot Springs marijuana cultivation facility was fined thousands of dollars Wednesday by state officials after violating multiple charges.

Leafology, which was facing fines of up to $15,500 and a 15-day suspension, walked out of an Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Board meeting over $10,500 owed.

The charges include failure to keep odor under control, properly labeling medical marijuana and failure to store it in a safe or safe, among other violations.

Before Wednesday’s meeting, Leafology paid $5,000 for 9,237 grams of inventory that could not be traced.

During the ABC meeting, the agents who wrote up the violations were questioned about their findings and residents living near the Garland County cultivation facility shared their concerns.

Phil Higdon said he lives on the south side of the facility and shared his concerns about odors, noise and odors.

“I think they probably rack up $10,500 in fines every second of the day, so I don’t think it’s made a dent in their pocketbook,” he said. “A suspension would have been a better thing if they were actually serious about fixing the problem, which they didn’t.”

Higdon said Leafology’s efforts to improve the situation were “not working” and added that he and other residents could potentially find themselves speaking out about the same issues in front of the governing board down the road.

We’re not going away, we’re not giving up,” he said. “They chose that location and we’re having to suffer through the poor decision of a marijuana facility to allow their license to be in that location “

Leafology’s leadership and attorney stated that the reason the odor problem persisted for so long was a series of weather events that caused their pipes to freeze, damaging their building.

“We had a freeze event in December – several days below zero – the maximum temperature never got above 32 degrees,” said Damon Singleton, a lawyer for Leafology. “This created some problems, [Leafololgy] “We did the best we could on those issues.”

Singleton said there was also hail that caused serious damage to the facility’s roof.

Scott Hardin, spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, which manages the ABC division, said there are eight cultivation facilities in the state and most of them are located in more rural areas.

“It’s obviously a little closer to an apartment complex and homes,” he said. “That’s why I think it’s become such an issue.”

Hardin said that although the board decided to lift the suspension and enforce the fine, ABC will continue to monitor the situation.

,[Leafology] There is still an obligation to meet the requirement, and that is that there is no odor around this facility and that they continue to be a good neighbor,” he said. “Just because today’s decision does not mean that ABC is behind. Will go away. “They will need to continue to monitor it to ensure compliance.”

