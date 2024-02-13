Arkansas: How, when and where to see April's total solar eclipse—maps, times and best places

The sun sets behind the Lakes of the Ozark Mountains. Arkansas – where the total solar eclipse will occur , [+] Location on April 8, 2024. getty

It may not go unnoticed that Texas is enjoying as a place to view the total solar eclipse of 2024 on April 8, but anyone who wants to maximize their chances of clear skies and a spectacular solar eclipse will , for that, Arkansas should be near the top of the list. View of the eclipsed sun.

The Natural State’s first total solar eclipse since June 8, 1918, and its last until August 12, 2045, marks the nearly 1.7 million people in Arkansas who live in the path of totality. According to GreatAmericanEclipse.com, 84,000 to 337,000 visitors could drive along the path of totality in Arkansas on April 8. That would make it the fifth most popular state with visitors along the 115-mile-wide Path of Totality, which will run through parts of the state. 15 US states. However, the Arkansas Department of Transportation expects an estimated 1.5 million additional road users, including 500,000 from within Arkansas.

What you really need to know to see the eclipse in Arkansas, from eclipse maps of the path of totality and eclipse times to climate predictions, traffic advice, how and where to find accommodations, and festivals, events, and the best places to visit I see everything.

The path of totality through Arkansas on April 8, 2024. Michael Zeiler/GreatAmericanEclipse.com

Arkansas: path of totality and eclipse time

A total solar eclipse occurs when the new moon completely covers the Sun for a few minutes, leaving a narrow dark shadow on the Earth’s surface. On April 8, this path of totality will be between 118 and 116 miles wide as it moves southwest to northeast through Arkansas, entering the state at 13:45 CDT on the borders with Oklahoma and Texas and Missouri. Will come out at the border with. 14:00 CDT. So it will take just 15 minutes to cross Arkansas.

Where you need to be to see the total solar eclipse is paramount. You must be on the path of totality, which cannot be stressed enough. There is no level of integrity, as some maps suggest. Inside the path, you’ll see a total eclipse of the Sun, but outside it – even a mile away on the wrong side of the border – you’ll see only a partial solar eclipse, with no darkness and no trace of the Sun’s corona. There will be scenes. ,

Top tip: Totality will last between 4 minutes, 18 seconds and 4 minutes, 12 seconds, depending on your exact location, on the centerline of that path (Punch any location here for a full schedule), but there is no need to be on the center line. It is more important to be where the sky is clear. You should try to stay away from the edge of the path of totality, but in Arkansas, it should be straight ahead for most.

Cities along the banks of Arkansas: Fort Smith

Be very careful if you plan to be in Fort Smith on the Arkansas-Oklahoma border for the eclipse as the path’s northwestern edge intersects its southern suburbs. Many people will stay overnight in Fort Smith and drive southeast on the day of the eclipse, perhaps toward the Mount Ida or Russellville areas. This is a good idea as it will be more economical than renting closer to the center line within the route, but it is absolutely essential that you move on April 8th.

Top Tip: If you’re staying overnight in Fort Smith – or anywhere else just off the trail – get up seriously early and plan to spend the entire day at your chosen spot. However, it is not necessary to select somewhere on the center line.

A poster designed for the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024 for Hot Springs National Park by Dr. , [+] Tyler Nordgren, Space Art Travel Bureau (www.tylernordgren.com). Space Art Travel Bureau/Dr. Tyler Nordgren/www.tylernordgren.com (used with permission)

Arkansas: Destination within the Path of Totality

About two-thirds of Arkansas is on track for totality. The route begins in southwestern Arkansas, first encircling the Texarkana and Ouachita National Forests, then passing through Hot Springs National Park, Little Rock, Morrilton and the Petit Jean River Valley and Russellville toward the Ozarks before exiting into Missouri. goes. There are plenty of Arkansas State Parks along the way.

Here are some of the key locations on or near the center line (click the link to access the community site, which lists events and festivals):

Tip Tip: April 8, Russellville 168,000 visitors could see– higher than anywhere else in Arkansas – primarily because it is on the center line and is connected by Interstate 40 to Fort Smith to the west and Hot Springs to the southeast.

There are some seriously dark skies in Arkansas. Michael Zeiler/GreatAmericanEclipse.com

Arkansas: Eclipse Accommodations, Events, Camping and Festivals

Recommended Reading: Arkansas Tourism’s official Eclipse 2024 website

Except for Little Rock, Hot Springs and Russellville, Arkansas is an ideal place for outsiders to view the eclipse. Stargazers will enjoy the Ouachita Mountains, Ozark-St. Francis National Forest and Buffalo National River Dark Sky Park have impressively dark skies (see above), although light pollution is inconsequential during totality. Hundreds of private farms and pop-up campgrounds are making it relatively easy to secure at least basic lodging in Arkansas. Don’t be afraid of the high quoted prices – they will decrease as the eclipse approaches (this trend repeats itself over the decades, as do eclipses!).

For the latest events, ticketed festivals, fee-free community plans and more, check out the National Eclipse’s Eclipse Events page and this interactive eclipse map from The Eclipse Company. You’ll also find a mix of campgrounds, RV parks, concerts, science-themed events, and observation-only days. The latter also links to Booking.com.

HipCamp’s Solar Eclipse Camping Guide 2024 and CampSpot’s Where to Camp for the 2024 Solar Eclipse Path will be helpful to campers.

Top Tip: For commuters planning to park somewhere during the day, check this out List of Arkansas state parks in and near the path of totality,

Hawksbill Crag on the Whitaker Point Trail in the Ozarks, the most photographed location in Arkansas—and , [+] About to see a total solar eclipse. getty

Arkansas: climate and weather

Where in Arkansas is the best chance for clear weather during the eclipse? According to eclipse meteorologist Jay Anderson on his website Eclipsephile, climate data suggests a 54% and 59% chance of clouds across Arkansas during April. However, Anderson says that north of Little Rock, the path is divided between the Boston Mountains and Ozark Plateau north of the midline and the lowlands to the south.

If relocation is necessary, there are two interstates in Arkansas that are conveniently located in the path of totality. Interstate 30 runs northeast from Texarkana to Little Rock, while Interstate 40 runs northwest along the way.

top tip: View weather forecast And decide where to go 24 hours before the eclipse. Staying mobile and relocating isn’t for everyone, but there’s a high chance that it could be decisive.

