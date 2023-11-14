Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 11 Picks

In this article, we’ll take a look at the latest stock picks from Cathie Wood and Ark Invest. If you want to skip our introduction to the famous and often controversial hedge fund boss, you can skip ahead Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks,

Cathie Wood is one of the more controversial hedge fund owners, and is also a relatively new entrant to the industry. Unlike some of the industry’s largest hedge funds, which seek to diversify their portfolios to benefit from both growth and value stocks, Ms. Wood and her hedge fund Ark Invest are a purely growth hedge fund. This strategy comes with its fair share of risks and profit potential, and the recent stock market turmoil is a perfect example of this principle.

The stock market has been in constant turmoil since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2019. The immediate aftermath of the pandemic saw major indices fall by more than 30% as investors fled to safe havens over concerns that lockdowns would hit economic growth. Then, the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022 brought new shocks, as while oil reserves rose, the growth and technology segments of the stock market created an environment of high inflation and subsequent high interest rates.

Ms. Wood’s stock portfolio, which focuses on high-growth companies, was caught in the financial crossfire. Troubles for their investment began to surface as early as the first quarter of 2022, with Morningstar Financial reporting that by the end of the first quarter of 2022, Ark Invest’s ARK Innovation ETF had declined 29.9%. Leading the ETF’s losses was Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU), Zoom Video communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM), and Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP), whose shares fell 45%, 40% and. Brought 50% more ETFs down with them. The losses followed a 24% decline in the flagship fund in 2021, and highlighted the risks that come with the holistic growth approach that inspired Ms Wood to start her own investment firm in 2014.

However, at the same time, when the markets are performing well and the world is stable, Cathie Wood’s investment strategies are leading the industry. That’s because in 2020 when markets were optimistic about the beneficial effects of lockdowns on the technology sector, the ARK Innovation ETF outperformed the S&P 500 by posting 150% annualized returns compared to a modest 16% for the benchmark index. Return was given.

So, in today’s dynamic financial and economic environment, what is Cathie Wood doing? Well, before we get to that, a brief overview of the Q4 2023 US stock market investment climate is necessary. Right now, and as it has been for most of the year, the Federal Reserve is the star of the show. The central bank has been raising interest rates sharply for more than a year, and that’s nothing but bad news for investors like Cathie Wood. Higher rates reduce the discretionary spending power consumers have, and make financing daily business operations more expensive. These translate into poor stock market performance because the performance of technology companies depends on customers and businesses being able to spend more money.

Right now, the Federal Reserve is torn between assuring markets that it understands that the recent increase in borrowing costs through higher yields could hurt the economy and that its primary objective is to control inflation. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, speaking to an IMF panel in November, emphasized that he is concerned that the central bank has not done enough to reduce inflation and said that the Fed’s reduction of inflation to 2. There may be a long way to go first. %Benchmark. For stock markets, this means that unless monetary policy is adjusted to allow economic growth, growth stocks will continue to face stress.

With Mr Powell’s latest comments bursting the interest rate cut bubble, one has to wonder what Cathie Wood is thinking. Well, he is extremely optimistic about innovations driving the world forward and in a recent conversation he talked about many great innovations that are changing the world.

according to him:

So this is innovation at its best. This is one of the five key innovation platforms around which we have focused our research. So robotics, energy storage, artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, and finally multi-omic sequencing. And it’s that innovation platform that we want to focus on a bit today. Miracle Coming out of this source of innovation. A year ago, around this time, a young girl named Alyssa in Britain recovered after being on her death bed in hospital [inaudible] In May of the same year. She recovered in November. And we think she’s still on the mend, if she wasn’t we would have listened, so let’s put it this way. And it was a rare form of leukemia, and the treatment was gene editing, base editing. And, what happened last year was that we were in a world of innovation, that was all gone. We were very excited, and I called Ali Urman, who is our lead clinical analyst. And, told her, she was at a hematology conference where apparently they called it posters. And I asked him, I called him into the conference, and I said, ‘Ali, is everybody here?!’ And he said, “No, nobody’s talking about it”. And the investment world did not focus on this. If you remember this time last year, we were in a terrible bear market for innovation. The market may have bottomed out in October, but innovation didn’t bottom out until December. The world was black. No one was seeing any hope. And today, we are seeing something very different.

With third quarter hedge fund filing season upon us, it seems like the perfect time to take a look at what Cathie Wood’s latest investments are. We did so, and found some of the top Cathie Wood stock picks for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH), Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN), and Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 11 Picks

Cathie Wood of ARK Investment Management

our methodology

To compile our list of Ark Invest’s latest stock picks, we looked at the fund’s SEC filings for the third quarter of 2023 and picked the top 11 stocks in its portfolio. For additional context, some of Ms. Wood’s investments in stocks during the second quarter are also provided so readers can see whether she bought more shares or sold them.

Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 11 Picks

11. Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Cathie Wood and Ark Invest’s Q3 2023 investment: $377 million

Number of hedge fund investors in Q2 2023: 28

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) is a telehealth company that connects patients digitally with health care providers. Its third quarter earnings saw operating income rise 8% year-over-year, as an expansion of the membership base boosted revenue.

During the second quarter of 2023, 28 of the 910 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database bought Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC). Of these, the firm’s largest shareholder in Q2 was also ARK Investment Management as it owned 20 million shares worth $515 million.

Teladoc Health, Inc. Coinbase Global, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) joins Cathie Wood on our list of top third-quarter earnings. (NASDAQ:COIN), UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) and Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Stock Picks for 2023.

10. Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cathie Wood and Ark Invest’s Q3 2023 investment: $379 million

Number of hedge fund investors in Q2 2023: 74

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is a Canadian electronic commerce firm. Its third-quarter earnings were a boon for the stock as the firm’s revenue and earnings per share were $1.71 billion and 24 cents, respectively, which exceeded analysts’ estimates of $1.67 billion and 14 cents. Due to this the stock increased by 22%.

After searching 910 hedge fund holdings for June quarter 2023 shareholdings, Insider Monkey found that 74 had invested in the retailer. Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)’s largest hedge fund investor was Katherine D. Wood’s ARK Investment Management, due to its $573 million stake.

9. Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Cathie Wood and Ark Invest’s Q3 2023 investment: $417 million

Number of hedge fund investors in Q2 2023: 49

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) is a cloud communications company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Like Shopify, Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) also beat analyst EPS and revenue estimates during its third quarter. Its shares have an average Buy rating, and analysts have set an average share price target of $67.43.

Insider Monkey’s Q2 2023 survey of 910 hedge funds included 49 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) investors revealed. Of these, the largest shareholder during Q2 2023 was David Blood and Al Gore’s Generation Investment Management, due to its $553 million stake.

8. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Cathie Wood and Ark Invest’s Q3 2023 investment: $428 million

Number of hedge fund investors in Q2 2023: 45

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) is a healthcare company that sells DNA screening test kits. This is the first stock on our list that is rated a Strong Buy on average, and if you read Ms. Wood’s statement above, you’ll see why Ark Invest invested $428 million in the company during the third quarter of 2023.

During the last quarter, 45 of the 910 hedge funds surveyed by Insider Monkey had invested in the company. Of these, the biggest investor in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) is Katherine D. Wood’s ARK Investment Management as it owns 7.1 million shares worth $671 million.

7. DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Cathie Wood and Ark Invest’s Q3 2023 investment: $430 million

Number of hedge fund investors in Q2 2023: 40

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) provides digital gambling products worldwide. During its third quarter earnings call, management shared that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) is raising its full-year revenue guidance to $195 million at the midpoint due to higher customer retention.

As of June 2023, 40 of the 910 hedge funds profiled by Insider Monkey held DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

6. Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Cathie Wood and Ark Invest’s Q3 2023 investment: $481 million

Number of hedge fund investors in Q2 2023: 66

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) is a financial payments technology and services provider. Its shares have been given an average Buy rating and analysts have set an average share price target of $74.57.

During the second quarter of 2023, 66 out of 910 hedge funds that are part of Insider Monkey’s database bought The Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ). The largest stake of these was held by Katherine D. Wood’s ARK Investment Management, worth $714 million.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH), The Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ), Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN), and Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were some of Ark Invest’s top stock picks during Q3. 2023.

