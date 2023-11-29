Ark Invest sells $5.2 million Coinbase shares as COIN hits 18-month high, Robinhood holdings rise

Ark Invest, led by Cathie Wood, has sold a large number of Coinbase shares, worth 43,956 COIN (equivalent to $5.3 million), as the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock reached its highest level in 18 months. Additionally, as the latest trading filing indicates, Ark Invest acquired 143,063 shares of Robinhood for its Ark Fintech Innovation ETF, worth about $1.2 million. Additionally, Ark Invest added 93,297 Robinhood shares ($780,000) to its ARK Next Generation Internet Fund on Friday.

Coinbase stock ended Tuesday’s session at $128.27, representing a gain of more than 74% over the past month and an increase of 281% year-to-date, reaching its highest level since April 2022 . However, it is important to note that the stock is still down 62% from its all-time high of $342.98 during the peak of the crypto bull market in November 2021.

On the other hand, Robinhood’s stock is currently trading at $8.64. Although it has declined by more than 4.85% this month, it is up 6.9% year to date. Shares are currently trading about 20% above their all-time low of $7.19, but down 84% from their August 2021 high of $55.01.

The acquisition of Robinhood shares by Ark Invest is in line with the trading app’s plans to expand into the European Union and the United Kingdom, which were announced earlier this month. This step has been taken after the disappointing third quarter results of the fintech firm.

Additionally, Ark Invest recently sold 94,624 shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) from its ARKW fund, equivalent to $2.8 million. These sales coincide with a low discount to the net asset value (NAV) for GBTC, which currently stands at 8.78%, the lowest in two years.

Tell us what you liked about this article, what could be improved, or share any other feedback by filling out this short form.

Source: finance.yahoo.com