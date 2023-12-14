ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK): Forget About Innovation and Focus on What the US Treasury Does

honglouwawa

After a disastrous 2022, the current year is on track to be another strong year for growth stocks, with the gap between growth and value once again widening to extreme levels.

Data by YCharts

Although interest rates have risen over the year, loan spreads and volatilities have both declined, improving financial conditions and supporting higher risk assets.

This arrangement could not be more suitable for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK), which has stocks with very high expected growth rates and duration.

Unfortunately, however, for investors who are holding the ETF for the long term, 2023 may not be long enough to make a difference. ARKK is still well below its 2020-2021 highs, and the fund has now delivered total returns of 19% over the 5-year period. This equates to an annualized return of just 3.6% for tolerating exceptionally high volatility during a period that has been most favorable for growth stocks.

Data by YCharts

It is almost impossible to justify such dramatic underperformance to take on too much risk, and more importantly, there is no guarantee that anyone buying at the 2023 low will be doing so at a bargain level. Used to be.

As we can see in the graph above, Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (VUG) has done much better than ARKK, delivering a total return of 121% over the last 5-year period, which has returned 17%. is more. An annual basis.

In July this year, I already warned about the risks of extrapolating VUG’s recent performance into the future. The same applies not only to ARKKs, but the ETF’s heavy exposure to term premiums is a risk that is often overlooked in the belief that innovation within holding companies is all that matters.

It’s all about term premium

The sharp swings in both upside and downside in ARKK in recent years should have been a major warning sign that innovation rarely matters for shareholder returns.

Instead, it is financial conditions that influence the pricing of higher duration assets and particularly the term premium component within the overall equity risk premium, which collapsed following the unprecedented monetary response to the pandemic in 2020 Is.

In addition to Treasury yields, the size of the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet is often used as a key metric for overall liquidity within the markets and a key driver of the aforementioned term premium. Adopting this approach, one can easily assume that since the balance sheet has shrunk over the past year, financial conditions have tightened somewhat over this period.

In reality, however, what matters more in our case is not the total demand for bonds that the graph above indicates, but the maturity profile of the bonds supplied to the market. By changing the mix between notes and bonds, the US Treasury can affect different segments of the yield curve and thus the term premium.

This is why quarterly refund announcements by the Treasury are having a deep impact on long-term assets, such as stocks held by ARKKs.

home.treasury.gov

The quote above is from the latest quarterly refunding announcement on November 1, when the share of long-term bonds relative to short-term notes declined dramatically (note that the Treasury provides plans for the next 3-month period at each announcement date ) )

Prepared by the author using data from the US Treasury Department

Due to the reduced supply of long-term bonds in the market following the announcement, their prices have increased and yields have fallen. This is what we have seen from November 1 till today.

Data by YCharts

As a result, due to the decline in long-term yields and term premiums, risk assets have experienced a significant headwind and that is why we are seeing the NASDAQ Composite go from 12,600 to 13,533 in just a few weeks.

By holding assets with extremely high duration, the ARKK ETF has been a big beneficiary of this trend and has resulted in a return of 37% since the first of November.

Data by YCharts

On the graph below, we can also see a dramatic increase in ARKK daily volume since the quarterly refunding announcement on November 1st.

Created by author using data from Seeking Alpha

This higher volume was in anticipation of a decline in yields and risk-assets were significantly outperforming in response to falling term premiums.

Keeping all this in mind, the next quarterly refund announcement at the end of January 2024 will be a very important date for ARKK investors. In particular, investors should look into plans to issue long-term bonds over the next 3-month period. If the downward trend continues, ARKK will enjoy strong performance over the next three-month period. However, if the opposite were to happen, the ETF would likely suffer losses.

low quality businesses

The risk of term premium rising in 2024 is a big risk for ARKK holders going forward. Furthermore, the low quality business models of the fund’s top holdings create an asymmetric risk-reward profile.

As we saw above, accommodative financials in 2023 weren’t enough to move the needle for ARKK when it comes to hitting 2020-2021 highs once again. Additionally, high-quality holdings for VUG have resulted in the ETF once again trading near its all-time highs.

The ARKK ETF is also characterized by excessive concentration risk, with the top 10 holdings having more than 63% weighting within the fund.

search for alpha

Comparing the top 10 holdings of VUG and ARKK we can see that the former has an average beta of 1.2 while the latter has a much higher average beta of 1.7.

Created by author using data from Seeking Alpha

This means that ARKK holdings have significantly higher market risk and yet they are underperforming VUG holdings.

The situation is the opposite when we take a closer look at gross margins, which are a good proxy for the strength of the business model as they are less affected by the real economies of scale that come with larger size and are a good indicator of this. The pricing premium that each business receives.

As we can see in the graph below, VUG’s top 10 holdings have an average gross margin of 62% or more than double the average gross margin, ARKK’s top 10 holdings have only 25%.

Created by author using data from Seeking Alpha

Some of ARKK’s top holdings are still loss-making despite their large size. Companies like Coinbase Global (COIN) and The Block (SQ) have market capitalizations of $33 billion and $42 billion, respectively, leaving little room for greater economies of scale to allow them to achieve high and sustainable GAAP profitability.

search for alpha

search for alpha

For example, the bloc is still struggling to steer the business toward profitability at a time of strong consumer spending and other macroeconomic headwinds.

search for alpha

conclusion

The future return profile of the ARK Innovation ETF is much less attractive than its innovation-driven narrative. Despite all the talk about disruptive technology, at the end of the day it is the term premium that is in the driver’s seat of future returns. On top of this, the low business model quality of the fund’s top holdings is a major risk that increases downside risk substantially, especially during market downturns.

