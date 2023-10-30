Arizona Cardinals trade rumors: 3 moves to make including trading Budda Baker and Kelvin Beachum

The Arizona Cardinals look set to become sellers at the NFL trade deadline, especially after falling to 1-7 with a 31-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

The Cardinals have struggled to find much success this season and have had to deal with a number of issues in addition to not having star quarterback Kyler Murray. That reality gives Arizona general manager Monty Ossenfort a lot of decisions to make before the Oct. 31 trade deadline.

Arizona Cardinals trade deadline changes

Trade OT Kelvin Beacham

If the Cardinals decide to become sellers at the deadline, which seems to be their most logical course of action at this point, Kelvin Beachum is among the players they could consider going elsewhere.

The veteran offensive lineman is in his 12th NFL season and has made over 140 starts in his journeyman career. Beachum started every game for Arizona last season and has been a reliable option for most of his career, starting 15 or more games in six of the last seven seasons.

He has seen less action behind left tackle DJ Humphries so far this season, but can solidify any team’s offensive line room. The New Orleans Saints are a team that could already be targeting some help, like the New York Jets, especially after their win on Sunday.

Beachum’s reasonably priced contract is just $1.21 million in base salary for next season – and even less this year – which would also make him relatively easy to acquire financially.

All of this makes him a player that Arizona could potentially get some value for at the deadline.

Trade S Budda Baker

Arizona safety Buda Baker is another player who currently has far higher value than the Cardinals.

The veteran safety is now in his seventh NFL season, all with Arizona, and has been a Pro Bowl selection in each of the past four seasons along with an AP All-Pro nod in 2020. He had 111 tackles (75 solo), seven pass breakups, and two interceptions in 15 appearances last season, all starts.

Baker missed significant time after being placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury earlier this season, but returned to play last week and again on Sunday after last appearing in Week 1.

Baker would command significant value on the trade market as a proven option to solidify the contenders’ support. Although there may not be a huge need at safety, the Los Angeles Chargers are a potential suitor who could use help at the position, while the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens could also look to improve their depth there.

At any rate, there will likely be a market for Baker that makes it worth moving — if Arizona decides to do so.

Trade WR Marquise Brown

With his contract set to be up this offseason, Brown is definitely a player the Cardinals should at least consider moving on at the deadline.

The fifth-year wide receiver has been a productive player since entering the league in 2019 as a first-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens. He caught 67 passes for 709 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games last season, including 10 starts.

Brown had 32 catches for 383 yards and three touchdowns in seven starts in 2023, as quarterback Josh Dobbs has struggled for consistency in place of Kyler Murray this season. Brown caught six passes for 33 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s loss to the Ravens.

The huge base salary of over $13.4 million this year, coupled with the fact that this is the final season of Brown’s contract, may make it a little difficult for him to move to some teams. Still, the Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets are among the squads in the market for wide receiver help who could be at least interested in Brown.

Getting some value from Brown before he hits free agency this summer, even if it means covering some of his remaining salary, would certainly be beneficial to Arizona.

