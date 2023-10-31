Arista Networks stock rises on forecast strong revenue on higher enterprise spending - SiliconANGLE

Shares of cloud networking company Arista Networks Inc. rose more than 9% in extended trading today as it beat Wall Street expectations with its third-quarter results and expects improved supply chain disruptions and new demand in the coming months. Offered strong guidance for end-to-end enterprise spending.

The company reported net income of $581.4 million in the third quarter, up from a profit of $391.9 million in the year-ago period. Earnings before certain costs came to $1.83 per share, well above the consensus estimate of $1.58 per share. Revenue rose 28% to $1.51 billion, beating Wall Street’s target of $1.48 billion.

Arista Networks is a rising star in the computer networking industry, rivaling the much larger Cisco Systems Inc. with premium equipment such as high-speed switches that speed up communications between racks of computer servers in corporate data centers.

Chief executive Jayshree Ullal (pictured) hailed the “strong results”, saying the company benefited from increased customer momentum in both the enterprise and cloud and artificial intelligence sectors.

Amid optimism that the economy is showing signs of improvement, enterprises are reportedly spending more money on cloud computing services to support their growing needs around AI. Additionally, reduced supply chain concerns have enabled Arista to better meet the demands of its enterprise customers such as Microsoft Corp.

For the upcoming quarter, Arista is targeting revenue between $1.5 billion and $1.55 billion, above the analyst target of $1.47 billion.

Last week, Juniper Networks Inc., one of Arista’s main rivals, also reported strong third-quarter results that were better than expectations, though it was more cautious regarding its guidance. Officials at that company also attributed its strong performance to rising spending by cloud computing giants.

Photo: SiliconANGLE

Your support vote is important to us and helps us keep the content free.

The one-click below supports our mission to provide free, in-depth and relevant content.

Join our community on YouTube

Join a community that includes more than 15,000 #CubeAlumni experts, including Amazon.com CEO Andy Jassy, ​​Dell Technologies Founder and CEO Michael Dell, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, and many other luminaries and experts.

“theCUBE is an important partner for the industry. You guys are really a part of our events and we really appreciate you coming and I know people also appreciate the content you create” – Andy Jesse

Thank you

Source: siliconangle.com