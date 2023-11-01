Arista Networks stock rises 14% to record high

Mad Money – Image: Jayshree Ullal, CEO and President of Arista Networks during an interview , [+] December 11, 2014 – (Photo Credit: Scott Mallin/CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images) NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

In May, AI chip maker Nvidia became a bellwether stock for investors looking to ride the generative AI wave. Since peaking in August, Nvidia stock has lost 18% of its value.

The baton was handed over to Arista Networks on October 31.

The fast-growing maker of cloud computing network gear posted quarterly results that beat expectations.

With the help of a generative AI tailwind, Arista surpassed its 12-month price target of $172, which I wrote about in June.

Has Arista Stock Peaked or Will It Continue to Rise? Here are four reasons Arista is well-positioned to ride the generative AI tidal wave:

If Arista continues to beat and grow in future quarters, its stock could exceed its 12-month price target of $219.

Arista’s BofO third quarter earnings

Arista stock responded favorably to its third quarter 2023 earnings report that exceeded investors’ expectations.

That said, here are the highlights investor’s business daily,

Q3 revenue increased 28% to $1.51 billion – $30 million more than analyst consensus.

– $30 million more than analyst consensus. Q3 earnings per share increased 46% to $1.83 per share –25 cents per share above analyst consensus.

–25 cents per share above analyst consensus. Q4 revenue guidance up 4.4% to $1.525 billion – $55 million more than analyst consensus.

Here are four examples of how Wall Street reacted favorably to Arista’s report:

Market share gains and higher margins. “Share gains are expanding in enterprise data centers, campus networking and cloud networking,” Barclays analyst Tim Long said in a report. “Margins continued to improve due to better component pricing and operating leverage,” the IDB reported.

“Share gains are expanding in enterprise data centers, campus networking and cloud networking,” Barclays analyst Tim Long said in a report. “Margins continued to improve due to better component pricing and operating leverage,” the IDB reported. New orders from existing customers. Jefferies analyst George Notter estimates that Oracle now accounts for 5% of Arista’s sales. Analysts also expect Arista to get more orders from Alphabet, IBD

wrote.

Jefferies analyst George Notter estimates that Oracle now accounts for 5% of Arista’s sales. Analysts also expect Arista to get more orders from Alphabet, IBD wrote. Winning in the large enterprise market. Arista is increasing its market share among large companies, government agencies and educational institutions – what is called the large enterprise market. “Arista is seeing strength in traditional high-tech and financial clients as well as new areas such as health care and education,” Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Ng wrote in a client report.

Arista is increasing its market share among large companies, government agencies and educational institutions – what is called the large enterprise market. “Arista is seeing strength in traditional high-tech and financial clients as well as new areas such as health care and education,” Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Ng wrote in a client report. Potential boost from generative AI. By 2025, some analysts expect customer investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure to exceed the supply of network bandwidth Arista’s products demand, ibd noted.

Big market for AI networking

There is a lot of opportunity in the market for such AI networking. As I wrote to Morgan Stanley in June

Analyst Meta Marshall estimates that AI networking will be an $8 billion opportunity by 2028 “of which Arista will be one of the largest beneficiaries.”

Compelling Customer Value Proposition

While not alone in developing technology to accelerate generative AI, Arista offers a uniquely valuable product. Cisco Systems and Juniper Networks supply proprietary technology. Other vendors offer so-called white box solutions that save money by running custom software on commodity hardware instead of expensive, proprietary switches.

Arista offers customers a hybrid approach depending on the type of application. “We’re comfortable with the idea of ​​a white box because that’s how we started, as software running on everyone else’s hardware. We want to provide customers with what they need. For less mission-critical applications, they may use white boxes. For specialized applications – like turnkey healthcare or financial solutions – they need Arista,” Arista CEO Jayshree Ullal told me in May 2023.

customer-centric innovation

Arista continues to innovate to inspire its customers to buy. “We look at our talent, market potential and listen to the customer,” Ullal told me. “They ask us to do more. High performance data switching was number one. The following year, 70% said ‘You should be on campus.’ We went from routing to campus, wide area (Ethernet).

Arista creates or acquires to add “natural adjacents” to its product portfolio. One example is security for which the company created “A Security Network Telemetry”. When Arista saw that it didn’t have wireless, it took over.

Arista intends to retain the services of the entrepreneur who founded the acquired companies. “They must fit with our culture, share our cloud vision, and one and one must be greater than two. We want entrepreneurs to integrate with us and provide customer solutions,” she said.

excellent leadership

Ullal has been the CEO since September 2008. In my opinion, he is one of the best CEOs in the technology industry. Between 2010 and 2022, Arista’s revenues grow at an average annual rate of 33%. Since going public in June 2014, Arista stock has increased at an average annual rate of 31%.

Here are some of the ways Ullal contributed to the company’s success:

He helped the company recover from the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers. In 2008 Arista’s client – ​​Lehman Brothers – filed for bankruptcy. Fortunately, he told me, the technology that Arista provided to Lehman helped other financial institutions recover from the financial crisis.

In 2008 Arista’s client – ​​Lehman Brothers – filed for bankruptcy. Fortunately, he told me, the technology that Arista provided to Lehman helped other financial institutions recover from the financial crisis. She evolved from being very efficient to setting strategic direction and empowering experts. As the company progressed through the three phases, his leadership style changed. “In the first phase, I was jumping into everything. I worked with Co-Founder and President Andy Bechtolsheim and Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Ken Duda and the leadership team for 10 years as we grew from $1 billion to $5 billion in revenue. My role was to oversee the strategic direction of the company and empower the experts. In Phase 3, as we aim to achieve billions of dollars in revenue, I’m thinking about Arista’s purpose and its platform as we diversify across security and availability,” Ullal said.

As the company progressed through the three phases, his leadership style changed. “In the first phase, I was jumping into everything. I worked with Co-Founder and President Andy Bechtolsheim and Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Ken Duda and the leadership team for 10 years as we grew from $1 billion to $5 billion in revenue. My role was to oversee the strategic direction of the company and empower the experts. In Phase 3, as we aim to achieve billions of dollars in revenue, I’m thinking about Arista’s purpose and its platform as we diversify across security and availability,” Ullal said. He created a culture of low ego and collaboration for client success. He told me in May that at Arista he created a culture that encouraged people to work together to make customers successful. “When a startup is trying to get off the ground, the CEO often feels compelled to be involved in everything. This kind of centralized control limits a company’s ability to reach escape velocity. At that limit, the company has a choice. Either the CEO will learn how to delegate and empower people or the board will remove the current CEO and appoint a new person who can do it,” he said.

He told me in May that at Arista he created a culture that encouraged people to work together to make customers successful. “When a startup is trying to get off the ground, the CEO often feels compelled to be involved in everything. This kind of centralized control limits a company’s ability to reach escape velocity. At that limit, the company has a choice. Either the CEO will learn how to delegate and empower people or the board will remove the current CEO and appoint a new person who can do it,” he said. He boosted Arista’s bench strength. Ullal feels a fiduciary responsibility to build Arista’s next generation of leaders. “For succession planning, I have one or two candidates either internally or externally. Building bench strength starts with me and others. There are people in their 40s, 50s and 60s who may want to retire. For the next CEO, we need an operator, someone who can take our vision and fit it with our style,” he explained.

Where will Arista stock go next?

Arista shares are expected to rise — but not by much. Based on 16 Wall Street analysts offering 12-month price targets for Arista, the average price target is $218.79 – representing a 5.8% change from the previous price of $206.79. tiprank,

Not everyone is so optimistic. One analyst views Arista as overvalued. morning Star

Analyst William Kerwin set a price target of $160 – meaning Arista shares are 23% overvalued.

Kerwin sounds optimistic – but he believes the company is overvalued. “Arista is projecting an impressive year of results in 2023, reflecting market share gains in the enterprise market and cloud titan spending driven by artificial intelligence buildout. “We see Arista as the preferred choice for the highest-speed networks with its hardware and software design prowess, allowing it to be a beneficiary of cloud AI spending and reflect its broader economic moat,” he wrote.

I think Kerwin is too pessimistic. After all, if Arista continues its trend of beating investors’ expectations, its share price will likely continue to rise. I’m not sure what Kerwin says might upset Arista.

So I wouldn’t bet against this AI networking juggernaut.