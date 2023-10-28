Aries November 2023 Horoscope: Read your monthly forecast

Bella Geraci/to coax

Oho, ARIS, and welcome to November 2023. As the first sign, and therefore the first child of the zodiac, you like to think of yourself as friendly and confident. Although this is often true, do you have the courage to be honest about yourself In fact Want to experience joy? If you can throw people-pleasing out the window and handle yourself in a political debate, November will see your relationships blossom while your body enjoys your favorite ways to feel good.

Last month, your October horoscope helped you deal with a dramatic new moon and solar eclipse in your seventh house of partnerships, which asked you to have that conversation you’ve been putting off. You did this and as a result, you feel lighter. On the topic of continuing to make things work, when the zodiac’s doer of action, hard Saturn, ends its retrograde motion in Pisces Saturday, November 4, the stars have another challenge for you. Do you know the goal you are dreaming about? Once again, step into your confidence and put it into action.

While Saturn retrograde helps you most at work or in a creative hobby or side gig, your relationships take over the mic when Venus, the goddess of love, enters your house of beautiful Libra and your 7th house of partnerships. Enters. Wednesday, November 8, This transit brings a new level of trust in your most important relationship. Libra doesn’t care if that means your best friend opening up about something going on with their family or your dating partner sharing how they feel about monogamy. We do. Venus is all about love, and she values ​​both platonic and romantic relationships.

It’s a day that could be a little unsettling, thanks to chatty Mercury entering fellow fire sign (and loud) Sagittarius. Thursday, November 9, Honestly, around this date someone may try to pick things off on you or talk to you in a condescending or patronizing tone. You are completely allowed to stand up for yourself. You’re an Aries and you don’t have time for that.

But on a sensual note, Monday, November 13, brings a new moon in seductive Scorpio and your eighth house of sex. If you’re dating or in a relationship with someone, be honest: Do they really know what you like in bed? Have you talked about using sex toys? Or, maybe you’re really not interested in sex at all right now and don’t want anyone touching you (unless it’s a tragus piercing or a deep massage). The stars want you to feel divine. They simply entrust you with the task of telling other humans about your desires before they hand it over. No longer just doing what you think others want.

Remind yourself that you don’t have to (literally) engage in euphoria capitalism if you can’t or don’t want to.

Bossy Sagittarius season begins Wednesday, November 22, Unfortunately, along with the holidays, this time of year can come with family or travel-induced stress, not to mention potential money concerns. Remind yourself that you don’t have to (literally) engage in euphoria capitalism if you can’t or don’t want to. It is much more important to spend quality time with the people you love. Any person worthy of your affection will understand this. Plus, there are some amazing budget-friendly wellness gifts out there, too.

The anticipation for drama is one reason it’s so important to be unapologetic about your favorite relaxation techniques. circle Friday, November 24, in your calendar as your ruling planet, battle-ready Mars, enters hot-headed Sagittarius. This energy is a recipe for political argument. Sometimes, you enjoy these, and often, other people benefit from hearing your perspective. Just remember, for better or for worse, if you’re at a holiday gathering that feels truly joyful, pick your battles. Peace is very important these days. However, this combative energy continues to flow throughout the weekend until the Full Moon in ferocious Gemini Monday, November 27, Grab a cozy cup of tea, some spiced eggnog, pumpkin spice latte, or whatever else you can drink, and make it your mission to see the glass as half full, no matter what you’re drinking. Enjoy, see you in December.

Important dates in November 2023:

Saturday, November 4: Saturn is direct in Pisces

Wednesday, November 8:Venus enters Libra

Thursday, November 9:Mercury enters Sagittarius

Monday, November 13: New Moon in Scorpio

Wednesday, November 22: Sun enters Sagittarius

Friday, November 24: Mars enters Sagittarius

Monday, November 27: full moon in gemini

