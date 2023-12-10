key insights

Substantial ownership by individual investors in Argosy Properties indicates that they collectively have a greater role in management and business strategy.

The top 25 shareholders hold 15% of the company.

Recent sales by insiders

A look at the shareholders of Argosy Property Limited ( NZSE:ARG ) can tell us which group is most powerful. With a 54% stake, individual investors hold the maximum number of shares in the company. In other words, the group faces maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Institutions, on the other hand, own 45% of the company’s shareholders. Insiders often own a large portion of younger, smaller companies, while larger companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

Let’s take a closer look at what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Argosy Properties.

division of ownership

What does institutional ownership tell us about Argosy assets?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it is included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Argosy Property already has institutions on the share registry. In fact, he has a respectable stake in the company. This may indicate that the company has some degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the perceived validation you get with institutional investors. They too are wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there is always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell the stock quickly. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Argosy Properties’ historical earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

We note that hedge funds do not have a meaningful investment in Argosy Properties. Our data shows that BlackRock, Inc. Is the largest shareholder with 5.0% shares. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders own about 3.8% and 3.2% of the stock.

Upon studying our ownership data, we found that the 25 top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, meaning no single individual has a majority interest.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it’s also worth taking a look at what they’re forecasting.

Internal ownership of Argosy assets

The definition of an insider may vary slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are the founder or CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals that leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can see that insiders own shares in Argosy Property Limited. In their own names, insiders own NZ$12m worth of stock in the NZ$915m company. It’s good to see some investing by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders are buying.

general public ownership

The general public – including retail investors – owns 54% of Argosy Properties. This size of ownership gives general public investors some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies, and proposed business acquisitions.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to see who actually owns a company. But to really gain insight, we need to consider other information as well. In this case: we have seen 1 warning sign for Argosy Property You should know about this.

If you’re like me, you want to wonder whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check out this free report that shows analyst forecasts for its future.

Note: The figures in this article have been calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refers to the 12-month period ending on the last day of the month in which the financial statements are dated. This may not be consistent with the annual report figures for the entire year.

