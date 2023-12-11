Argentinian markets want to give fiscal 'kick' to economy as soon as Miley Shock plan is ready. Mighty 790 KFGO

by Walter Bianchi

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentinian voters may have reason to worry about new President Javier Mellí’s painful economic shock therapy pledge, but markets are keen, hoping the liberals will deliver on their plan this week to revive the economy. Will give a “strong kick” to. ,

External economists on Sunday confirmed plans for tough spending cuts to stave off the country’s worst economic crisis in two decades and curb inflation nearing 150%, but warned that the situation will get worse before it gets better.

“There is no money,” he said repeatedly in his first speech, promising to take tough decisions even if it meant pain for the country. “The challenge we face is huge.”

Analysts said Miley, who won over voters with a “chainsaw” economic plan to cut state spending and eliminate deep deficits, needs to navigate this difficult conversation. His election victory has sent stocks and bonds soaring in recent weeks.

“The biggest risk in the coming days is that the signals will not be strong enough,” consultancy Ecogo said in a note. “Signals should include a strong fiscal kick and a clear signal of willingness to carry out structural reforms.”

Miley and economy chief Luis Caputo are expected to announce a package of economic measures as early as this week, with investors expecting a devaluation of the peso, now subject to currency controls, public spending cuts and possible privatization.

Economist Gustavo Ber said, “It will be important for the new administration to quickly restore confidence.” He further said that in view of the possible economic crisis and further rise in inflation, the government needs social and legislative support.

“The macro-economic picture…is dire to say the least. “Although inflation has already reached its highest level in the last thirty years, everything indicates that the worst is yet to come,” said consulting firm GMA Capital Research.

Analysts estimate that Miley would have to rebuild the central bank’s depleted reserves, estimated at $10 billion, avert a looming recession, reduce poverty by 40% and trade with the International Monetary Fund for $44 billion. Will restart the failed program.

The atmosphere can be prepared in the first week.

“To get out of this situation, it will be necessary for the new government to act quickly and end capital controls as soon as possible,” said Lautaro Moschet, an economist at the Freedom and Progress Foundation.

Morgan Stanley said in a report that without a strong economic program, Argentina may need to sharply weaken its exchange rate, currently around 365 per dollar, which could cause the greenback to double in price.

“FX adjustment seems inevitable,” the investment bank said in a Dec. 7 note, adding that it could weaken to $700 per dollar. “An economy without a credible economic program may need to compensate with weaker FX to attract investment.”

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Adam Jordan; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Source: kfgo.com