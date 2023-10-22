Argentine people voted in presidential elections amid economic crisis

Far-right populist leader Xavier Miley is the front-runner amid anger against traditional political parties for failing to fix the economy.

Argentines are voting in a presidential election that could lead to the victory of a far-right populist leader who has vowed to fix the Latin American country’s struggling economy.

Polling stations opened their doors at 8am local time (11:00 GMT) and voters are expected to enter by 6pm local time (21:00 GMT), with results expected late Monday.

During Sunday’s voting, voters are also selecting members of Congress and provincial governors, notably 130 lower house representatives and 24 national senators.

Decades of economic decline and record inflation have put liberal outsider Xavier Miley, the 52-year-old far-right populist leader of the Liberty Advance Party, at the forefront of a tough race.

The eccentric economist and first-year lawmaker, who has described himself as an “anarcho-capitalist,” had unexpectedly emerged as the leader in the August primary election.

Miley has been compared to controversial leaders such as Donald Trump in the United States and Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil, and is winning support among some Argentines by promoting radical policy changes.

Voters are angry at traditional parties for failing to address the Latin American nation’s poor economy for decades.

Miley has focused primarily on the economy, which experts believe is perhaps the most serious challenge Argentina faces right now, with inflation at 138 percent in September and expected to rise by the end of the year. .

Proposal to abolish the central bank

To fix the economic issues, Miley has proposed abolishing the central bank, replacing the local currency with the US dollar like in Ecuador and El Salvador, and cutting public spending.

He has also promised cultural reforms as he has presented himself as an opponent of socialism at home and abroad, and is a staunch critic of abortion, which he has described as “murder”, even though it was banned in 2020. Has been legalized by the Congress of the country.

Miley’s main rivals are 67-year-old former security minister Patricia Bullrich, the candidate of the centre-right Together for Change coalition, and 51-year-old outgoing economy minister Sergio Massa, who represents the ruling Peronist coalition.

To win the presidential election, a candidate must secure 45 percent of the votes or a lead of 40 percent plus 10 points over his nearest rival.

Pre-poll surveys give Miley the best chance of winning, but in past polls they have proven extremely unreliable.

Therefore, it is possible that there will be two winners, which would force a second round of voting in November.

The new President and Vice President are expected to take office on December 10.

Source: www.aljazeera.com