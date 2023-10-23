Argentine market analysts see a ray of hope in Peronist election victory

By George Ottola and Walter Bianchi

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – A surprise first place for Argentina’s ruling Peronists in Sunday’s general election could calm market fears about the surprise victory of liberal hardliner Javier Meili, who has sought to convert the economy to the dollar and close the central bank. Has promised to close.

Peronist Economy Minister Sergio Massa won about 36.5% of the vote, while right-wing outsider Miley received more than 30%, a far better performance than pre-election surveys had suggested and led to a polarized run-off vote between the two on 19 November. Established.

Analysts said the result should ease fears about a sudden devaluation of the local peso currency and make it less likely the country will abandon the peso any time soon, as the eventual winner is likely to have a weak mandate.

“I feel like this could mitigate the dollar’s flight,” said analyst Salvador Vielli.

“Many asset prices had begun to engage in disordered dollarization, so the dollar may see some weakness,” he said. There could be more intervention in the bond market, where sovereign debt is already trading at distressed prices, but “I don’t see anything significant in terms of movement,” Vieli said.

The peso currency has been unstable in the wake of the election, with the dollar trading at around 1,000 pesos on popular parallel markets, while Argentines are restricted from accessing the greenback at a strictly controlled official rate of 350 pesos.

Bonds are also slipping, while the stock market – seen as a relatively safe haven for local investors – is jittery.

Argentina is facing its worst economic crisis in two decades, with triple-digit inflation leading to a cost-of-living crisis, rising debt and the threat of recession after a painful drought.

A local market operator, speaking on condition of anonymity, agreed that there would be no major fall in the market on Monday.

“I don’t think a Massa victory will trigger a sell-off by the few remaining holders of Argentine assets,” the trader said. “Whatever they say on the trading desk, the entire market is in favor of those results.”

After-hours trading in so-called “crypto dollars” indicates slight currency strength at parallel exchange rates that are far from the controlled official rate.

The result meant that Together for Change’s mainstream conservative Patricia Bullrich, the establishment candidate popular in business, was out of the race, with a close battle still to be fought between Massa and Miley.

Roberto Garetto of Fundcorp said, “The reading for the market is twice negative. On the one hand because ‘Together for Change’ was abandoned, and also because uncertainty continues as there is no clear majority.”

“We have to see whether it is speech, political coordination or economic measures.”

Adcap’s Sebastian Azumendi said the market was already volatile and the result would help by reducing the chances of a radical policy shift.

“I think you have to look at it from the perspective that investors were scared of Miley and Bullrich’s chances were slim,” Azumendi said, adding that investors were “more scared of Miley winning than this outcome.”

“I believe the market will open downwards but there will be a floor at which there will be some demand,” he said.

(Reporting by George Ottola and Walter Bianchi; Editing by Adam Jordan and Sri Navaratnam)

