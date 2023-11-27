WASHINGTON (AP) — Argentina’s right-wing President-elect Javier Meili will meet with President Joe Biden’s national security adviser in Washington on Tuesday, according to the White House.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Monday that Miley would meet with White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and other administration officials. Biden, who will travel to Georgia and then Colorado for former first lady Rosalynn Carter’s memorial service on Tuesday, will not meet Miley.

Miley’s economic policy advisers will also meet with senior Treasury officials on Tuesday, the Treasury Department said in a statement. That meeting is expected to focus on the economic policy priorities of the incoming Miley administration.

“We want to continue to look for ways to collaborate with Argentina,” Kirby said. “Argentina is a healthy and vibrant partner on many issues in this hemisphere. And so we’re obviously eager to hear what the president-elect’s views are and where he wants to go on policy issues and making sure that We have a chance to keep that channel of communication open.

Miley’s meetings in Washington are “protocol-driven to explain the economic plan: fiscal adjustment, monetary reform, state reform and deregulation,” said a spokesperson for Miley, who declined to be named because he was not authorized to speak on the record. Were. “It’s not looking for financing.”

Miley, who has been compared to former President Donald Trump, was elected earlier this month and is scheduled to be inaugurated on Dec. 10. The president-elect has spoken out in favor of Trump, and said the 45th president told him in a congratulatory call last week that he would travel to Argentina so the two could meet face-to-face.

Miley’s conversation with the former president, who is a leading contender for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, came hours after Biden had his call with Miley.

The White House said Biden congratulated Miley and spoke of the strong relationship between the United States and Argentina on economic issues, regional and multilateral cooperation, and shared priorities, including advocating for the protection of human rights, addressing food insecurity and Investing is involved. clean energy.”

According to Kirby, Miley spent Monday in New York City and was traveling to Washington primarily for talks with International Monetary Fund officials.

While in New York, Miley visited the burial place of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, who led the Chabad-Lubavitch movement for more than four decades before his death in 1994. Schneerson’s grave in a cemetery in Queens is visited by thousands of Jews every year. By the people and sometimes by world leaders.

Miley, a Roman Catholic, has been studying Torah for years and has spoken openly about her respect for Judaism. Although he has expressed a desire to convert to Judaism, he has not formally begun the process, although he says he is close to it.

Miley has expressed staunch support for Israel both before and after winning the presidential election. During the campaign, Miley often waved the Israeli flag at her rallies.

Argentina’s president-elect has said he wants to move Argentina’s embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, emulating the move taken by Trump.

“I don’t go to church; I go to the temple. I don’t talk to priests; I have a chief rabbi. I study Torah,” Miley said in an August interview. “I am recognized internationally as a friend of Israel and a Torah scholar.”

Politi reported from Buenos Aires. Associated Press writers Fatima Hussain and Chris Megerian contributed to this report.

