Argentina's new President Javier Miley explained

If you know nothing else about Argentina’s new President, Javier Milli, you probably know two things: He has weird hair, and he’s a self-described anarcho-capitalist who believes the government should have as little influence in society as possible. There should be a role.

Miley, who took the oath of office a week ago, has been in the public eye in Argentina for more than a decade as a liberal television personality who wears outlandish costumes and attacks the political elite. Apart from a mostly absent stint in the lower house of the Argentine Parliament, he has no real governing experience. While his appeal to an Argentina struggling with triple-digit inflation makes some sense given Argentina’s economic history and political dysfunction, whether this means the country will take steps in the right direction or descend into chaos remains to be seen. remains.

Miley took a chainsaw with him to rallies and campaign events, and displayed it as a symbol of what he would do to the Argentine government if elected. A week into his term, he has already cut nine of 18 government ministries, and has sought to halt new infrastructure projects, lay off newly appointed government employees, cut transit and energy subsidies, The New York Times reports. Have promised to make cuts and reduce payments to Argentina’s provinces. This, he and his ministers say, will reduce Argentina’s unsustainable deficit – hopefully encouraging more foreign investment and pleasing the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which has loaned the country about $44 billion which it is relying on. Currently unable to repay.

IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva said, “I welcome the decisive measures announced today by President @Jamilly and his economic team to address Argentina’s significant economic challenges – working toward restoring stability and rebuilding the country’s economic capacity. An important step.” X Posted on Monday,

He has told Argentines that Miley’s economic plans will be extremely painful in the short term, especially in a country where about 40 percent of people live below the poverty line, and many rely heavily on government aid to make ends meet. But whether he can actually make those plans a reality is another question; His party, La Libertad Avanza, has a minority of seats in parliament, and Miley’s ability to compromise and build consensus is unproven. This could prove to be a serious obstacle to implementing his policies, potentially plunging the country into even greater chaos.

Although the focus is on Argentina’s economic problems, it is important to consider that Miley’s economics – like all economics – is ideological. And while a big part of Miley’s ideology focuses on economics, that’s not the only promise he’s making.

Argentina’s past is the key to understanding its current problems

Miley is the son of a bus driver turned entrepreneur and a housewife. Raised in Buenos Aires, he played soccer and sang in a Rolling Stones cover band during his childhood. But growing up in the 1980s, during the hyperinflation and debt crisis that Argentina faces today, led him to study economics at the University of Belgrano and later at the Institute of Economic and Social Development and the University of Torquato de Tella. Influenced for. While there, he learned about liberal economics and the ideas of Murray Rothbard, who expressed the political and economic theory of anarcho-capitalism, and Ludwig von Mises and Friedrich Hayek, pioneers of liberal economics.

“If you add Milton Friedman, Robert Lucas [the Chicago school of economic theory], [Friedrich] Hayek, the Austrian economist, you’d have Javier Miley,” Pablo Schiaffino, an economics professor at Torquato di Tella University in Buenos Aires and a personal friend of Miley, told Vox. Miley is so devoted to her financial heroes that she named some of her cloned English Mastiffs after them. (He also claims that Conan, his original Mastiff dog from which the others were cloned and who died in 2017, contacted him through a medium and asked him to run for president, Reuters reported.)

“Most of his ideas come from the fact that, first of all, you need a free market economy. In their minds, everything starts with economics, then comes politics, then comes society,” Schiaffino said.

To understand Miley and her appeal, it is important to understand Argentina and its economic and political history. As Vox’s Emily Stewart wrote in March:

Argentina’s economy has been in crisis for decades, its history filled with various episodes of crises, hyperinflation, booms and recessions. There was a moment of relative peace in the 1990s, but it ended in a deep recession and skyrocketing poverty. Argentine historian Roy Hora said, “Since the ’60s and ’70s, Argentines have been losing confidence in their currency and their economic institutions.” “What Argentina has done is to adapt to that scenario.”

Politically, Argentina has been governed primarily by the Peronists, a difficult-to-define ideology named after Juan Peron, Argentina’s longtime president, who, along with his wife Eva, A strong class-oriented social welfare state was established. The Peronists, currently represented by the Justicialist Party, are still quite powerful politically, especially in the trade unions and political classes, but Miley’s tenure will be one of very short – barring periods of brutal military dictatorship – In which a Peronist will not be in power.

Schiaffino points out that Peronism has led to insular economic policies, resulting in Argentina’s current lack of liquid foreign assets. Without foreign currency, the country cannot participate in the global economy and repay foreign debts. And without credit, it cannot take more loans.

None of this — the deficit, the debt crisis and rising inflation — is new in Argentina, Gregory Makoff, senior fellow at the Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government at Harvard Kennedy School, told Vox. And Miley is reacting to this.

[“Milei] It is Argentina. He is an Argentine media character. And what he’s doing is very homely,” he said. “He is coming out of the collapse of a fiscal political economic system, and saying things that are relevant and come from the history of the country and its failures. And he’s saying, I understand our failures, and I’m going to fix our failures. “That’s why it’s resonating, because it’s speaking to Argentines about their lived experience.”

This manifests itself primarily in framing his economic policy as an antidote to inflation, which in Argentina is about 140 percent.

“We are completely dedicated to ending inflation, hyperinflation,” he said in a social media address this week. “That’s why we came up with a super conservative program to eliminate the fiscal deficit and bring the fiscal deficit down to zero.”

Can he accomplish this task? And can it really fix Argentina’s economy?

Already, a key part of Miley’s campaign promise has come into doubt – his plan to defeat inflation by replacing the peso with the US dollar and closing the central bank. This would mean that the government can no longer demand the central bank to print more money so that the government can make purchases, which is a major source of the current massive inflation.

But reserve depletion hasn’t stopped politicians from overspending in the past, so it’s unclear how dollarization would change that pattern, the Economist pointed out. Furthermore, it is an expensive prospect; According to his own team’s estimates, it could cost around $40 billion. For a country that has an IMF loan of $44 billion, it is not clear where that money will come from.

Miley’s Finance Minister Luis Caputo has not yet mentioned the plan in his economic announcements and has reportedly said privately that the plan is dead.

Miley has apparently moderated some of his more extreme proposals, including paying donors to solve the problem of insufficient organ donations and severing ties with China, one of Argentina’s biggest trading partners. Although some observers are relieved, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, his more relaxed attitude and policies may be frustrating to those who voted for him.

“Their support is very short-term and very unstable. Voters bet on him but that bet has an expiration date,” Alfredo Serrano, head of the left-leaning think tank Centro Estrategico Latinoamericano de Geopolítica, told the Financial Times.

And although he may be able to form a coalition with other right-wing parties, there is no guarantee that Meili will be able to push through all of his reforms, given that his party has very few seats in parliament. . Even though his economic plans were solid, Argentina’s political infighting and dysfunction could prevent Miley’s government from formulating and carrying out a coherent plan.

“To me, it’s more about the individual and the political context — whether they can get anything done,” Makoff said.

Although by far the biggest issue Miley needs to address is the economy, it is important to remember that she also has policy views and ideological positions on other issues – notably, the right to abortion, which Argentina voted against in 2020. Hard won by the newly inspired feminist movement of. ,

“Certainly, Miley is not the first populist leader to call for an abortion ban as part of a broader agenda of opposition to sexual and reproductive rights,” said Cora Fernandez Anderson, assistant professor of political science at Uppsala University. the Mount Holyoke College department wrote in a blog post for the European Consortium for Political Research. “His views largely follow the anti-gender blueprint of most right-wing populist leaders.”

Reutersvárd and Fernández Anderson point out that Miley, whose supporters are mostly men, has expressed interest in holding a referendum on a 2020 law that allows abortion before 14 weeks.

Patricia Bullrich, Miley’s security minister and former political rival, has also announced a decision to use force and make arrests at protests following announcements of economic reforms. “Let them know that if they take to the streets, they will have to face consequences,” he said at a press conference last week.

There is no doubt that Argentina’s economy is in a serious situation. And although Argentines voted for Miley’s promises to fix it, there’s no guarantee that his plans will work, or that the government will even be able to carry it out.

Readers rely on Vox for clear, nuanced coverage that not only sheds light on issues, but also offers solutions. And we rely on the help of our readers: advertising and grants cover most of our costs, but we rely on contributions to help bridge the gap in our budget. In fact, we are hoping to reach 95,000 individual contributions before the end of the year. Will you make the next contribution now? Our average gift is just $20 – and that goes a long way to keeping our work free. Vox is here to help everyone understand what’s shaping the world — not just those who can pay for a subscription. We believe this is an important part of building a more equal society. Join that mission by contributing today.

yes, i’ll pay $5/month

yes, i’ll pay $5/month

We accept credit cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay. You can also contribute through

Source: www.vox.com