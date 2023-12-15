Argentina's new President Javier Meili removes Culture Ministry 24 hours after taking office

As Argentina’s new president, it took only one day for Javier Meili to get rid of the Culture Ministry. Miley was inaugurated on December 10, and the next day, the liberal economist and former television commentator delivered on her campaign promise with characteristic bravery. Also on the chopping block – or, rather, in the path of her chainsaw, which Miley wielded throughout her campaign to symbolize her intention to cut government spending – was the Ministry of Women, Gender and Diversity.

Many other ministries were reduced in size and transformed into new entities. The Ministry of Social Development, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Security will be divided into a newly formed Ministry of Human Capital headed by former TV producer Sandra Pettovello. Meanwhile, the ministries of public works, transport, energy, mining and communications will be merged into a new infrastructure ministry. (It appears that the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Women, Gender and Diversity will be dissolved entirely.)

Coming out on top after a runoff election against Argentina’s former economy minister Sergio Massa, Miley is keen to show her supporters she is serious about austerity measures. The self-described “anarcho-capitalist” cut widespread subsidies for gas and electricity and canceled public projects, considering these actions necessary to bring Argentina’s economy under control. Additionally, Miley announced a plan to devalue the Argentine peso against the dollar to half its current value in an effort to prevent hyperinflation, a move lauded by the International Monetary Fund, which has held Argentina’s debt to the tune of $40 billion. More is due. Prices in Argentina have more than doubled in the past year, and 40% of the population lives below the poverty line.

Although Miley’s actions are presented as economic policy, they are also a means of exerting control. A fan of Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro (former presidents of the US and Brazil, respectively), Miley has a history of blustering, ignoring reporters, and promoting far-right views on issues such as abortion, immigration, climate change, and gun ownership. He also regularly attacks his political rivals, labeling socialists “trash” and “human excrement”. (Bolsonaro also fired his country’s cultural ministry when he took office, and Trump congratulated Miley on her victory, saying he would “make Argentina great again”.)

Miley has referred to his country’s Ministry of Education as “the Ministry of Education”, and his disparaging view of the arts and humanities extends back to history – to the public accounts of those executed and disappeared by Argentina’s 1970s military junta. Casting doubt on the numbers and mocking human rights activists. Miley’s vice president, Victoria Villarruel, a regular supporter of the junta, in September called for a tribute to the “victims” of leftist groups of the 1970s and the dismantling of the ESMA Museum and Memory Site in Buenos Aires. , a former junta prison and torture center, has recently been named a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Source: www.theartnewspaper.com