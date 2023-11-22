The power of the political outsider has increased tremendously and he will be able to step onto this scene only in 2021.

Javier Meili’s victory in Argentina’s presidential election is likely to derail EU-Mercosur trade deal talks, as the far-right libertarian threatens to leave his country, the South American trade bloc formed by Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay .

If the deal fails, the biggest loser will be the EU as it seeks to increase its influence in the region, Gustavo Muller, a researcher at the Leuven Center for Global Governance Studies, told Euronews.

“Not reaching agreement with Mercosur countries and not ratifying the Association Agreement would be (a) huge loss for the EU, not only on the economic front, but also in terms of symbolism and politics in relations with Latin America,” he said. told Euronews.

“The EU has been working hard to reassert its influence in Latin America over the past few years, especially after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, when the EU tried to gather as many allies as possible. “

Despite these difficulties, Brussels still congratulated Meili and said it intended to preserve the partnership, in particular by finalizing negotiations on an EU-MERCOSUR agreement as soon as possible.

The trade deal was agreed in principle in 2019 after two decades of negotiations, but additional environmental commitments demanded by the EU this year forced Brazil and Argentina to make new concessions, prolonging the negotiations.

Now, the election of a climate change denier, as Miley is, could become another argument for some EU member states, notably France and Austria, to end negotiations.

“A new government in Argentina that denies the impacts of climate change constitutes a new obstacle, especially from the EU’s point of view and especially from the position of the European Parliament,” Muller said.

“But (at the same time), the most important country in these negotiations – when it comes to climate change – is the Amazon forest country, which is Brazil, and that’s where most of the negotiations are going to take place.”

The next Mercosur summit is scheduled for December 7 in Rio de Janeiro, with some countries pushing for a decision to be taken during that meeting before Miley takes office on December 10.

