Argentina’s Miley to meet with Biden aide after lunch with Bill Clinton

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Argentina’s President-elect Javier Meili will meet with a top security aide to U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington, the White House confirmed on Monday, a day after the far-right liberal met with former U.S. President Bill Clinton in New York. After meal.

The meal with the former US leader, who is largely on the opposite side of the ideological fence from Miley, was a particularly surprising part of the incoming Argentine president’s first trip abroad since winning the run-off vote earlier this month. .

Earlier on Monday, Miley, a self-described anarcho-capitalist, arrived in New Jersey with a small group of advisers, including former central banker Luis Caputo, a favorite to become his economy secretary, and his campaign manager sister Karina Miley, his office said. Said a statement.

Upon arriving in the United States, Miley first visited the grave of a renowned Orthodox Jewish rabbi before having lunch with Clinton, according to a statement from the president-elect’s office.

On Tuesday, Miley will meet with US national security adviser Jake Sullivan, while her economic advisers are due to meet with senior US finance officials to discuss the president-elect’s economic priorities.

Miley’s office had previously announced that there would also be meetings with International Monetary Fund (IMF) officials, aimed at explaining Miley’s economic plans, which include giving Argentina dollars and closing its central bank during the campaign. Was.

Argentina is the IMF’s largest debtor country as it struggles to control inflation reaching 150%.

Miley will take office on December 10 at a time when more than two-fifths of Argentina’s population is in poverty and South America’s second-largest economy is at risk of recession.

Earlier on Monday, Reuters reported that a previously announced visit to Buenos Aires by former US President Donald Trump – considered by many to be ideologically too close to Miley – is unlikely to happen, a move linked to Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign. According to the formula.

(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Additional reporting by David Lauder in Washington and Jorge Otoala in Buenos Aires; Writing by Brendan O’Boyle; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Simon Cameron-Moore)

Source: www.bing.com