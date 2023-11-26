Argentina’s market rose sharply on the historic election. How investors can play it

Argentina held a historic election last week in which liberal candidate Javier Meili emerged victorious, sending the country’s stock market soaring. Argentina’s stock market benchmark, Mervel, surged 42% this week. It was the index’s biggest weekly gain since at least 1991. The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) also had its biggest weekly gain ever, up 16.3%. Miley’s victory comes after campaigning on the abolition of Argentina’s central bank as well as the dollarization of the country’s economy. He has also advocated spending cuts equivalent to 14% of GDP, raising hopes for a more market-friendly presidency. However, investors may want to temper those expectations, as Miley’s incoming government faces an uphill battle to push through its agenda. ARGT 1M Mountain ARGT 1-Month Chart “President-elect Miley is offering a bold reform agenda ahead, but the main challenge is that it could be hampered by political maneuvering,” wrote JPMorgan economist Diego Pereira. “Governance risks loom given the lack of party structure and distribution of power in the Congress after the general elections.” Meili will take office on December 10, but his Freedom Advance party will not have a majority in the Senate or lower house. This means a coalition will be required to advance legislation projects that could undermine the president-elect’s agenda items, including transitioning the economy to the dollar. HSBC senior economist George Morgenstern wrote, “In Congress – even with members of other parties supporting him – his party would fall short of the one-third of seats needed to stop impeachment efforts.” “Negative performance of the economy or attempts to pass legislation through decree or referendum could increase political turmoil, which in turn could have a negative impact on the economy.” Trading Argentine stocks has historically been a volatile endeavor. Over the past 10 years, Marvell has seen 1% daily moves more than 1,400 times. These include Tuesday’s 22.8% rally and the 37.9% decline on August 12, 2019. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 has seen more than 600 moves of that magnitude. That said, there are several ways for investors in the US to get exposure to the Argentinian market if they think stocks may rise during Miley’s presidency. The easiest way is the Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT). GlobalX said on its website that the fund is composed of 23 of “the largest and most liquid securities investing in Argentina”. Its expense ratio is 0.59%. Some Argentine companies also have business in the US, including e-commerce giant MercadoLibre. US-listed shares are up 81% this year. Analysts also like the stock and 89% have given it a buy or strong buy rating. The average price target suggests an upside of about 10%. Other US-listed Argentinian stocks include oil name YPF – which rose nearly 57% last week – and Banco BBVA Argentina, which is up 34% in 2023.

Source: www.cnbc.com