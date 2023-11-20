Argentina’s Javier Miley: from TV pundit to presidency

by Maximilian Heath

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – When Argentina’s liberal Javier Meili announced his entry into politics in 2020 to “blow up” the system, few predicted that three years later the wild-haired economist and former TV pundit would rise to the presidency. Can reach. Now he has removed it.

Miley has railed against the “thieves” of the political elite, praised gangster Al Capone for his free-market credentials and broken a central bank pinata on live TV, which she says contributes to Argentina’s triple-digit inflation. Feel guilty about giving in and intend to stop. ,

The 53-year-old self-proclaimed anarcho-capitalist won a runoff election on Sunday against Peronist economy chief Sergio Massa, his combative stance a lightning rod for voter anger over the country’s worst economic crisis in decades.

In the results, Miley got about 56% of the votes and Massa got 44% of the votes. Massa accepted defeat in a speech.

Miley’s aggressive and dramatic style – from superhero costumes to wielding a chainsaw to illustrate her plans to reduce the size of the state – has led some to compare her to Donald Trump in the United States or Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil. Have done.

But he is a unique product of Argentina, where an entire generation has grown up with an economy in a semi-permanent state of crisis. This year it has accelerated further, inflation is approaching 150%, the currency is depreciating and poverty is increasing.

Against that backdrop, Miley and her Liberty Advance coalition have seen a dramatic increase in support, especially among youth. His campaign on social media has been helped by his colorful antics and quotes.

“He is the change Argentina needs,” Miley voter Ayrton Ortiz, 28, said at a rally in Buenos Aires before the election.

Chainsaws, Dogs and Thatchers

Miley’s critics point to her lack of experience in political office, her unkempt appearance – with hair that could be described as scruffy emo – and her offensive words that have targeted political rivals and the Pope. .

“If Xavier combed his hair neatly, if Xavier didn’t get angry, would people ever invite him to speak?” Diana Mondino, an economist on Miley’s team, who will likely be her foreign minister, told Reuters ahead of the vote.

Miley has appeared at dozens of campaign events using a chainsaw as a very subtle symbol of the fiscal adjustments he plans to implement or to promote his proposal to convert the economy to dollars. Carrying a giant $100 bill across the face.

In the US, comedian John Oliver devoted a recent segment of his show to lampooning them, while former Fox News host Tucker Carlson came to Argentina for a more friendly interview.

Miley herself admits her temperamental situation. He has criticized Argentina’s Pope Francis as a socialist, mocked the late soccer icon Diego Maradona, and praised former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, who was little liked in Argentina for her role in the 1982 Falklands War. I went.

He has a small group of confidants, including his sister Kareena, 51, who is now his campaign manager and single Miley, who earlier this year quipped she could be his “First Lady” .

His other close companion was his dog Conan, whom he paid $50,000 to clone after his death in 2017. He now has at least four Mastiff dogs: Murray, Milton, Robert, and Lucas, named after liberal economists.

Miley claims that Conan contacted her through a medium and gave her the mission to become President, and says that her dogs are “the best strategists in the world”.

‘I’m a mistake’

Miley is supported by the country’s main conservative faction, including her ousted candidate Patricia Bullrich. That helped win over key voters in the heartland on Sunday, but it may also put a halt to some of his more extreme plans.

“In terms of political logic, I’m a mistake, because what I’ve come to do is really stamp out the privileges of politicians,” Miley told Reuters in an interview last year as her presidential ambitions began to take hold. Were.

“I don’t care who my opponents are on the ballot, I’ll beat them all.”

Miley also supports looser gun control and stricter regulations on abortion.

Juan González, journalist and author of “El Loco” (The Crazy One), a biography on Mili, said before the vote that the president-elect had aroused enthusiasm, but that it was a risky gamble given high inflation, state debt, and inflation. is rising and recession is looming.

“He is an unstable leader for an unstable country,” he said.

