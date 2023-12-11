Argentina's Javier Miley asked the country to prepare for a painful economic shock.

The newly appointed libertarian president has warned that there is ‘no alternative but radical adjustment’.

Argentina’s new President Javier Meili has warned his countrymen to prepare for painful austerity measures as he seeks to reverse decades of economic stagnation and decline.

Taking office on Sunday after his disappointing election last month, Miley used his inaugural speech to prepare Argentines for the short-term hardship he believes will be the biggest in the country’s history. necessary to fix the crisis.

Breaking with tradition, the 53-year-old economist delivered his speech to supporters with his back turned to the legislature.

“There is no substitute for shock adjustment,” Miley said after receiving the presidential baton and sash. “There is no money.”

Guests at the inauguration included Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Hungarian nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, right-wing former Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro, Uruguayan conservative leader Luis Lacalle Pou and leftist Chilean President Gabriel Boric.

Latin America’s third-largest economy, which has been reeling between crises for decades, struggles with annual inflation of more than 140 percent and a poverty rate of 40 percent.

The country owes $45 billion to the International Monetary Fund.

Miley, who is known for her far-right libertarian views, has promised a number of radical measures to fix the economy, including a spending cut equivalent to 5 percent of the economy and switching the Argentine peso for the United States dollar. Is included.

Miley, who describes herself as an “anarcho-capitalist”, reiterated on Sunday that the state will bear the burden of organizing the country’s finances.

“We know the situation will worsen in the short term, but we will soon see the fruits of our efforts by laying the groundwork for solid and sustainable growth,” he said.

In one of his first acts in office, Miley announced on social media that he had signed a decree to reduce the number of ministries by half from 18 to nine.

Miley, whose aggressive style has been compared to former US President Donald Trump, became famous in the early 20th century with his speeches against the “thieves” political class and calls for Argentina’s “golden age”.

His anti-establishment message appealed to Argentines, especially the youth, after successive governments presided over the decline of one of the country’s richest economies into a cautionary tale of economic mismanagement.

Miley decisively defeated former Economy Minister Sergio Massa of the centre-left Peronist coalition in the election held on 19 November.

Still, Meili will need to negotiate with rivals to govern effectively because his coalition faction does not have a majority in the legislature.

There have been signs that the political maverick may be softening his more radical stances in office.

His Cabinet consists of mainstream conservatives in favor of ideological libertarians, while discussion of closing the central bank and dollarization has waned in recent weeks.

Source: www.aljazeera.com