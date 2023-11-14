Argentina's fed-up farmers are turning to outsider Miley

Argentine farmers are fed up with excessive government controls and taxes that have long plagued the agricultural industry

louis robaio

text size

Photo by Luis Robayo. Video by Elena Boffetta.

Argentine livestock dealer Pablo Sicare stands among a herd of Angus cows, the source of some of the world’s best beef, which he dreams of being able to export freely after Sunday’s presidential election.

Here in the Pampas, Argentina’s vast and fertile grasslands that stretch as far as the eye can see, farmers are fed up with excessive government controls and taxes that have long stifled the agricultural industry. .

“The business is very complex. The government has crushed farmers for many years. Farmers need to be able to export freely,” Sicaré said.

He preferred not to say who he would vote for, but in Saladillo, 200 kilometers (125 miles) from the capital Buenos Aires, liberal outsider Javier Miley led the first round of elections. His rival, Economy Minister Sergio Massa, slipped to third place.

Nationally, Massa received the most votes despite overseeing annual inflation of 143 percent, and is expected to lose a runoff.

The main concern of voters, tired of repeated fiscal crises, inflation and currency controls, is the dire state of the economy.

Farmer Maximo Rus says he will support Javier Meili and his policies supporting market freedom in the upcoming presidential election in Argentina.

louis robaio

To control inflation, the government limits exports of agricultural products and strictly controls the exchange rate at which producers can sell their goods abroad.

“I’m going to vote for Javier Miley because I agree with his ideas about more freedom … and letting the market control the economy,” said Maximo Russ, an 80-year-old dairy and wheat farmer near the city of Junín.

“If the entire system is liberalized, exports open up, and Argentina opens up to the world… logically there will be investment, and a lot more production, and the country will develop a lot more.”

In addition to its famous grass-fed beef, of which it is one of the world’s largest producers, Argentina is also a major exporter of soybean products and wheat.

The contribution of agriculture in the country’s gross domestic product is up to 25 percent.

Agricultural exports plunge in Argentina after its worst drought in a century, slashing $20 billion in revenues, industry hoping for excellent harvest in 2024

louis robaio

The industry is hoping for an excellent harvest in 2024 after the country’s worst drought in a century plunged agricultural exports, resulting in a $20 billion shortfall in revenues.

Some fear the surge would lead to even higher taxes if Massa wins.

While some in the industry are confident in their choice of Miley, an eccentric free-market outsider who has also said she would get rid of the central bank and convert the economy to dollars, others like Cesare are simply “the lesser bad.” Selecting “.

Political expert Carlos Germano said that for the agricultural sector “it is very difficult to trust the policies of the ruling party…What the agricultural sector is asking for is predictability.”

Historian Roy Hora said that Miley’s policies led some to believe that “there might be some kind of light at the end of the tunnel.”

Agriculture contributes up to 25 percent of Argentina’s GDP.

louis robaio

However, sparsely populated rural areas do not have a major impact on the outcome of the vote, he said.

And some in the industry are leaning toward massa as the best option.

“I’m so tired of politics,” said field manager Xavier Sundblad, overlooking a wheat field and 400 cattle.

“I don’t like any of them. I like Miley the least.”

sa/fb/sst

Source: www.barrons.com