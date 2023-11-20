Argentina’s economy minister accepts defeat in presidential race to populist Javier Meili

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina – Argentina’s Economy Minister Sergio Massa conceded defeat to populist Javier Meili in Sunday’s presidential election before the country’s election authority released official results.

Massa congratulated his rival, a right-wing economist who has promised dramatic changes to many of the country’s institutions, and welcomed his frequent comparisons with former US President Donald Trump.

Shortly after Massa’s concession speech, the Argentine electoral authority released partial results: with 86.6% of the votes, Meili received 55.95% and Massa received 44.04%.

With Miley’s victory, the country would swing to the right amid discontent over rising inflation and growing poverty, and empower a new lawmaker who describes himself as an anarcho-capitalist and who has earned the reputation of a televised talking head. Made his debut as what he calls “political”. Caste.”

Inflation has reached over 140% and poverty has worsened during Massa’s time in office. Miley, a self-described anarcho-capitalist, has proposed reducing the size of the state and curbing inflation, while the government minister he was running against warned people about the negative effects of such policies. Had given. The election forced many people to decide which of the two they considered to be the least bad option.

Miley’s slogans were widely angered by Argentines’ struggle to make ends meet, especially young men.

“The money barely covers every day. I’m a qualified person, and my salary is not enough for any work,” Esteban Medina, a 26-year-old physical therapist from Ezeiza, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, told The Associated Press on the sidelines of a Miley rally. earlier this week.

Massa, one of the most prominent figures in a deeply unpopular administration, was once seen as having little chance of victory. But he managed to organize his Peronist party’s network and take a decisive first place in the first round of voting.

His campaign warned Argentines that his libertarian rival’s plans to eliminate key ministries and otherwise sharply cut the state would jeopardize public services, including health and education, and the welfare programs that many rely on. Massa also drew attention to his opponent’s often aggressive rhetoric and openly questioned his mental acuity; Before the first round, Miley would sometimes carry a walking chainsaw to rallies.

Speaking after casting her vote at the prestigious University of Buenos Aires law school, Jennifer Pio, 36, told the AP she feared Miley’s victory would threaten a return to dictatorship.

Housewife Pio said, “Miley doesn’t have the slightest idea how to rule.” “It’s not bad that he’s arrogant, but he’ll need a little more stability. He is emotionally and psychologically unstable. He is unwell.”

Ana Iparraguirre, partner at pollster GBAO Strategies, said Massa’s “only chance to win this election is if the people want change… making this election a referendum on whether Miley is fit to be president or not.”

Massa told journalists on Sunday, “We are starting a new chapter in Argentina and this chapter requires not only goodwill, intelligence and capacity, but above all, dialogue and a more good path forward for our homeland. But the necessary consent is required to carry on.” After casting your vote.

Miley accused Massa and his allies of waging a “campaign of fear” and backed away from some of his most controversial proposals, such as loosening gun control. In her final campaign ad, Miley looks into the camera and assures voters that she has no plans to privatize education or health care.

“Despite the fear campaign and all the dirty tactics that were used against us, we did a very good job,” Miley told reporters after voting amid a massive security campaign. Dozens of supporters and journalists had gathered at his polling place.

One of their supporters is 63-year-old entrepreneur Maria Gabriela Gaviola, who is doing everything she can to save her company making veterinary products from closure amid rising prices of ingredients. And the government has not helped, including Massa who has been in the ministerial post for more than a year.

“The productive sector of this country is not considered. How long can a country survive which does not produce?” said Gaviola, who has worked both ways to keep his company afloat. “The truth is that I don’t know Miley. I’ve heard him a little. I don’t know him, but what I already know doesn’t help me. I like to try something new.”

Most pre-election polls, which have been notoriously inaccurate at every stage of this year’s campaign, show the two candidates being statistically tied. Voters will be important for those candidates of the first round who could not participate in the elections. Patricia Bullrich, who finished third, has supported Miley.

Underscoring the bitter divisions brought up by the campaign, Miley received both cheers and applause at Buenos Aires’ famed Colon Theater on Friday night.

Those divisions were also evident on Sunday when Miley’s partner Victoria Villarruel went to vote and was met by protesters angry over her claims that the number of victims of Argentina’s bloody 1976-1983 military dictatorship was much higher than long-held claims by human rights organizations. is less. among other controversial positions.

The vote came amid allegations by Miley of potential election fraud, reminiscent of Trump and former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Without providing evidence, Miley claimed that the first round of the presidential election was plagued with irregularities that affected the outcome. Experts say such irregularities cannot affect the election, and his claims were partly aimed at boosting his base and motivating his supporters to become monitors of polling stations.

Such claims spread widely on social media and at Miley’s rally in Aziza earlier this week, everyone interviewed told the AP they were concerned about the integrity of the vote.

Source: www.nbcnews.com