Argentina’s newly elected, dollar-loving President Javier Meili delivered his inauguration speech on Sunday, in which he warned his country to prepare for a painful fiscal shock as he seeks to rein in skyrocketing inflation and slow the economy down for the sixth time in 10 years. Trying to stay away from recession.

“There is no option for shock adjustment,” Miley said, according to a Reuters translation.

“There is no money,” he repeatedly told a crowd in Buenos Aires, a phrase he had previously used to justify his plans for aggressive economic reforms.

Miley, a political outsider who narrowly defeated Sergio Massa in Argentina’s presidential election last month, has repeatedly pledged to make “chainsaw” cuts to get rising prices under control. Is. Argentina’s inflation reached 143% in October, according to data published last month.

“The outgoing government has left us on a path to hyperinflation,” Miley said Sunday. “We are going to do everything we can to avoid such a disaster.”

The La Libertad Avanza leader said key policies would include fiscal cuts equivalent to about 5% of Argentina’s total gross domestic product (GDP), with measures likely to hit the state rather than the private sector.

Meanwhile, Miley did not mention the US dollar in her speech on Sunday, the latest sign that she is backing away from one of her more radical campaign promises.

The liberal economist promised to eliminate the peso and replace it with the greenback in a “Hail Mary” move he believes will lead to policymakers printing more pesos to help pay off the country’s debts. Breaking the cycle would improve Argentina’s broken economy.

But he later showed signs of pragmatism, breaking with key economic adviser and dollarization supporter Emilio Ocampo and appointing liberal rivals to key roles in his Cabinet.

Source: www.businessinsider.com