In a historic moment for both the country and the crypto community, Argentina has ushered in a new era by welcoming its first pro-Bitcoin president.

On November 19, Argentina released the results of its presidential election. The election results report shows that right-wing libertarian and Bitcoin supporter, Xavier Miley, won almost 56% of the 90% votes cast. While his rival candidate, Minister Sergio Massa, received 44% of the votes.

This significant victory establishes Miley as the face of a new era in Argentina, marked by her stated commitment to abolishing the country’s Central Bank and solving the country’s inflation problems by using digital currencies like Bitcoin .

In a public victory speech in front of her supporters in Buenos Aires, Miley declared that Argentina’s transformational process had just begun and that the country was on the path to economic recovery. He promised to work with all countries to help develop Argentina and make it a better country.

“Today the reconstruction of Argentina begins. Today the end of Argentina’s decline has begun. The model of decline is over. There’s no way back,” Miley said.

He added, “Argentina will regain its place in the world that it should never have lost. We are going to work shoulder to shoulder with all the countries of the free world to help build a better world.

Former United States President Donald Trump praised Miley for winning Argentina’s presidential election. He expressed pride in Miley’s incredible achievement and expressed his hope for Miley’s efforts in restoring Argentina.

“Congratulations to Javier Miley on a wonderful run for the presidency of Argentina. The whole world was watching! I am proud of you. You will transform your country and truly make Argentina great again,” Trump said.

BTC price soars as Argentina embraces new era of crypto

Following the news of Javier Meili’s victory in Argentina’s presidential elections, the price of Bitcoin is rising rapidly, and is trading above the $37,000 mark. The cryptocurrency is priced at $37,199 at the time of writing according to CoinMarketCap.

One of Miley’s primary policy plans as President of Argentina is to discontinue the use of the Argentine peso and adopt the United States dollar as the country’s main currency. They have also considered introducing Bitcoin as a potential legal tender and have announced the possibility of launching a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) in Argentina.

While the proposals aim to ease the long-running inflationary crisis in Argentina’s economy, Bitcoin’s involvement could potentially usher in a new wave of economic growth for the crypto industry.

BTC improves after Miley’s win Source: BTCUSD on tradingview.com

