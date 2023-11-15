Argentina: NFT access a los eventos mas exclusivos del mundo – TYN Magazine

Pala Blockchain, Blockchain Technology Solution Solutions and Consulting (ONE+ONE TV) @one_one_tv, One Event Experience and Integration, Integration of Blockchain and Web3 technology and all functions.

NFT access with instant implementation greatly enhances the features of this event, also elevating the attendant experience to another dimension. For use, only a cellular one is required to access the Internet.

To make the competition exclusive and confidential: thank you for organizing it on the blockchain, thank you for inviting the event to be completely cool, invite us to keep your data permanent. While NFTs are technological innovations, at the same time they need to be an integral experience before adopting NFTs.

Uno de los eventos donde se usra por primera vez esta technología, en el marco incomparable de la “Art Basel Week”This is the closest version fashion and art miami @fashion_and_art_event, Event Que fusion technología, arte, moda y espectáculos, en una propuesta sin precedents, marcando el pulso de la nueva era digital.

bazo el liderazgo de Federico Diaz, One + One TV,The event provided exclusive support from eleven dimensions, encompassing blockchain technology and an experience Web3, gaining access to the exclusive principles of NFTs. ,Estamos marcando un hito, no solo en la Semana del Arte, sino en la evolution de los eventos de prestigio, abrazando el futuro digital“, Destaco Federico Diaz, reformando su apuesta por la vanguardia y la excellency,

Segun Rodolfo Vigliano, Co-Founder and CEO of PALA Blockchain, “Esta Alianza represents a year of significant work that takes place on a massive scale. Applications about Blockchain and Web3 – You will be prompted to identify the internet and download the data below – Joining the initial testing of a new Ola Technology, which is to be installed immediately and every day Have an unforgettable experience. “No single and final step by China to integrate Web3, given the vast potential of blockchain, to promote the experience of artists and creativity.”,

MORE: Amazon Gaming NFTs available as a subscription

More: Cryptoeconomy: Describe the revolution of the NFT world

Read More: Educational Tokens: Lemon and Coderhouse Offer a Diploma NFT

Source: tynmagazine.com