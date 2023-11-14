Argentina needs a president who supports democracy, Mercosur-Brazil’s Lula

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday Argentina should elect a president who likes democracy and the Mercosur trading bloc, ahead of its southern neighbor’s election on Sunday.

Lula said voters should think about what kind of South America they want to create ahead of the vote to decide the presidential race between Economy Minister Sergio Massa and far-right economist Javier Meili.

Miley has questioned Argentina’s relations with Brazil, calling Lula a “communist”, and publicly criticized the South American common market Mercosur, saying Argentina would “go its own way.”

“Argentina is very important for Brazil,” Lula said in a weekly livestream on social media.

He said, “Argentina and Brazil need each other. We need to live together without differences. When we have disagreements, we sit at a table, negotiate and resolve the disagreements . That’s how I’ve been with Argentina so far.”

Lula called on Argentine voters to consider their decision carefully.

“We need a president who likes democracy, who respects institutions, who likes Mercosur, who likes South America and who thinks about creating an important bloc in the world today. Divided into blocks, European block, Asian block. We need to create our own bloc to trade with the rest of the world,” he said.

Miley, known as “Argentina’s Bolsonaro” due to his ideological similarities with Brazil’s former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, has said in campaign speeches that he would limit trade with Brazil if elected.

He has called Lula an “angry communist” and a “socialist with a totalitarian profession.”

Masa, by contrast, has warm relations with the Lula government and has met with Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad in Brasília to discuss Buenos Aires’ relations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

(Reporting by Eduardo Simões and Fernando Cardoso; Writing by Steven Grattan; Editing by Grant McCool)

Source: www.bing.com