Argentina: Miley sworn in as president, warns of austerity – DW – 12/10/2023

Javier Meili, a 53-year-old liberal economist, was sworn in as Argentina’s president on Sunday.

He vowed there would be no “half-measures” as Latin America’s third-largest economy faces decades of overspending, debt and complex currency controls.

Taking the oath of office, he said, “I swear by God and country… that I will execute the presidency of the Argentine nation with fidelity and patriotism.”

Meanwhile, thousands of her supporters lined the streets in front of Congress in Buenos Aires, waving the country’s blue and white flag and chanting Miley’s “Freedom!” Were raising slogans.

‘There is no alternative to the treatment of shock’

After the swearing-in ceremony, Miley promised a new era for the country, but warned of painful austerity measures and an economic crisis that would get “worse” before it gets better.

“Today marks the beginning of a new era in Argentina,” he said. He highlighted that “No government has inherited a worse legacy than the one we are inheriting.”

“The bottom line is there’s no substitute for frugality and there’s no substitute for shock treatment,” Miley warned. He said his predecessors had left the country without money and embarked on the path of hyperinflation.

Argentina to administer oath of office to libertarian Miley

Miley faces huge challenges

Inflation in Argentina has reached 140% year-on-year, and 40% of the population lives in poverty. Analysts have warned that foreign exchange reserves have been depleted, and the heavily indebted country has little choice to borrow.

Miley has said he is planning a radical restructuring of the country, which is facing a serious economic crisis. During the election campaign, Miley warned of spending cuts equivalent to 5% of Argentina’s GDP.

He even said that due to extremely high inflation he would abolish the central bank and adopt the dollar as the national currency.

guests from all over the world

Guests of the ceremony included Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Miley spoke briefly with Zelensky on the Congress steps and the two men embraced warmly. The Ukrainian leader said on social media that he had also spoken with the leaders of Ecuador, Paraguay and Uruguay, seeking to drum up support for war-torn Ukraine.

Brazil’s right-wing former President Jair Bolsonaro and Chile’s left-wing President Gabriel Boric were also present. However, leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the current Brazilian leader, and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador were some of the key absentees.

