Argentina leaps into the unknown with Javier Miley as president

(Bloomberg) — Liberal outsider Javier Meili won Argentina’s presidency promising sweeping changes to correct decades of policy mismanagement, a strategy that has led to a collapsing economy and the world’s fastest inflation rates. The victim population was under one.

Most read from Bloomberg

According to the official election authority, with 99% of ballots counted after Sunday’s vote, Miley received 56% of the vote to 44% for Economy Minister Sergio Massa of the incumbent leftist Peronist coalition. The scale of his victory was unexpected, and Massa conceded victory even before the results were released.

“Today begins the reconstruction of Argentina,” Miley told a cheering crowd at her campaign headquarters in Buenos Aires, as supporters poured into the capital waving national flags. “There is no room for gradual measures.”

The result gave Miley a mandate to pursue campaign pledges including pegging the peso to the US dollar and closing the central bank, while drastically cutting public spending in an effort to lift the country of 46 million out of its malaise. .

Yet Miley’s brand of shock therapy puts Argentina on a path to deeper uncertainty, with some economists warning that dollarizing the $622 billion economy at a time when international reserves are depleting could leave the South American nation overstretched. Could push into another round of inflation. International Monetary Fund officials, meanwhile, have called on the next government to quickly restore the economy, stressing that this is no time for gradualist policies.

Read more: Argentina’s economy is unusual and these six charts show how

“Argentinians chose the other path,” Massa told his supporters, calling on Miley to meet President Alberto Fernandez and ensure economic and political certainty during the transition and give the country institutional direction. Miley will take charge on December 10.

The fact that Argentines opted for radical change rather than the continuity proposed by Masa and the once all-conquering Peronist movement is testament to the pain they are feeling as inflation heads toward 143%. Due to which their purchasing power is being taken away.

What Bloomberg Economics Says

“Miley’s ambitious vision of a market-friendly, small-state, dollarized Argentina will finally be put to the test. He has not yet provided clarification on the timing and process for dollarization – which, with negative reserves, does not seem possible in the near term. His substantial victory gives him the political capital to press ahead with his economic agenda, but does not save him from the political costs of the measures he needs to implement to deliver on his promises.

-Adriana Dupita, Latin American economist

– Click here for the full report

The focus will now turn to how Miley implements his most controversial measures in a fragmented Congress with only a handful of representatives and an impatient electorate, in which more than 40% of Argentines live below the poverty line.

Earlier, the central bank had almost run out of international reserves to prop up the peso, meaning a major currency devaluation was expected any day now. Monday is a public holiday in Argentina but the country’s offshore assets will be traded on international markets.

Click here to watch the Bloomberg Television interview with Javier Miley from August

“This begins a period of prolonged uncertainty,” said Daniel Kerner, Eurasia Group’s Latin America director. “Miley doesn’t have a team and her plan is very difficult to implement. And his opposition will be very organized from the beginning.”

chainsaw cuts

A one-time lawmaker without executive experience, Miley, 53, built his platform by linking Argentina’s history of hyperinflation to the decline of the political class through expletive-laden attacks on TV talk shows. Reflecting his pledge to drastically reduce the size of the state, Miley regularly said he would tear it into pieces as he used a chainsaw at huge street rallies, becoming a symbol of his defiance of the status quo. Went.

Despite its non-existent party structure, Miley placed first in the August primaries, shocking the political establishment and revealing the depth of voters’ anger toward their current leaders. His victory sparked a fear-mongering campaign by Massa, who overturned the primary result in the first round of voting in October, after former President Mauricio Macri’s main pro-business faction, now led by Patricia Bullrich, was wiped out. Went.

Bullrich later endorsed Miley, who had a slight polling lead over Massa. Miley managed to prevent a unified Peronist movement that organized its formidable political machinery to try to retain power, but the level of Argentina’s economic misery was too great a challenge for Massa’s presidential bid.

Click here to watch Xavier Miley’s August 16 interview after his primary win.

China, Brazil

A victory for the free-market theorist is at the same time a defeat for Brazil and China, Argentina’s two top trading partners. Miley said throughout his campaign that he would cut ties with economic powers because they are “socialists”.

Miley went as far as referring to China as a “killer” and then clarified that she would still allow free trade between private enterprises, highlighting the challenge she faces in turning campaign rhetoric into reality. It reflects. Trade with China and Brazil totaled about $55 billion last year, almost three times that of trade with the United States, Argentina’s No. 3 trading partner.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who openly supported Massa, wished the new government success without mentioning Miley in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Brazil will always be ready to work with our Argentine brothers,” he said. Donald Trump and Elon Musk were also among those who congratulated Miley.

Bachelor and with a litter of dogs named after economists, Miley will be Argentina’s first formally trained economist elected to the top job – tackling the mammoth task of fixing the crisis-hit nation when he takes up the post. They will need these qualifications for.

According to Martín Castellano, head of Latin America research at the Institute of International Finance, Argentina faces $22 billion of external debt payments, including interest, due to international bondholders and the IMF next year, requiring “a large current account surplus amid the stabilization plan. ” May need it. ,

The fate of Argentina’s $43 billion program with the IMF now depends on Miley. The program, one of the few sources of international financing for Argentina, has derailed because Massa has not complied with any of the key targets that are normally critical for the IMF to continue funding.

–With assistance from Scott Squire, Walter Brandimart and Julia Leight.

(Updated with latest result, comment from second paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com