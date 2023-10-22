Argentina faces its worst economic crisis in 20 years, with inflation reaching 138%

If you think Britain’s cost of living crisis is bad, spare a thought for the citizens of Argentina, who are facing the country’s worst economic crisis in two decades.

Inflation in the South American state is rising at a rate of 138 percent, the highest among the G20 group of countries, a major factor in pushing nearly two-fifths of the population into poverty.

Economic collapse has been front and center in a volatile general election campaign, with a vote today that could hand Argentina’s presidency to a chainsaw-wielding ultra-libertarian who has pulled the country out of its quagmire by breaking decades of centre-stage. Has promised to take it out. Abandoned political conservatism.

Polls are now indicating a victory for radical free-market economist and former tantric sex guru Xavier Miley over the ruling establishment.

To curb rising prices, the country’s crisis-hit central bank raised interest rates from 118 percent to 133 percent earlier this month to prevent further devaluation of its national currency, the peso, which recently hit a record low. Has reached. Against the dollar. But the bank is struggling with dangerously low levels of foreign exchange reserves as it struggles to hold on to its bad currency.

Crisis: Economic collapse has been front and center in a volatile general election campaign

Argentina’s treasury last week resorted to borrowing £5.3 billion worth of Chinese renminbi from Beijing to calm feverish markets.

The move will worry observers who are concerned about the increasing dependence on Chinese debt in many countries already struggling with cash crunch.

Analysts do not predict that the situation will improve any time soon. Investment bank JP Morgan expects inflation to be 210 percent by the end of the year. This has led to fears that Argentina could experience a repeat of ‘El Hiper’, or hyperinflation, which rocked the country in the late 1980s and saw the rate of price rise average 2,600 at the end of the decade. percent had been reached.

The economic crisis in Argentina is nothing new.

The country has not paid its debts nine times since gaining independence from Spain in 1816. But today’s vote could change the economic outlook for the country, which despite its troubles possesses vast reserves of natural resources and is a major producer of agricultural products. beef. Analysts have predicted that if Argentina’s tight controls on energy exports and prices are relaxed, the country could boost its oil and gas exports in a big way, thereby alleviating a global supply crisis amid rising tensions in the Middle East. The apprehension will reduce.

Others have pointed out that the country’s large reserves of lithium, a key component in the manufacturing of electric cars, could accelerate the global transition to green energy if exploited effectively. Miley, nicknamed ‘The Wig’ for her 1970s hairstyle, has promised to shrink Argentina’s state and abolish the central bank.

He has also called for the peso to be replaced by the US dollar, which he argues would curb inflation, and encouraged Argentines not to hold their savings in the national currency, calling it a ‘piece of garbage’ Which ‘cannot be worth excrement’.

His stance has led to a rush of dollars onto Argentina’s black-market exchanges, putting further pressure on the national currency. Should this policy be implemented, it would further strengthen the dollar as the world’s reserve currency, in counterbalance to China’s efforts to increase its influence over Latin America.

Other policies introduced by Miley include the privatization of state companies as well as changes in labor rules to make it easier for companies to fire employees.

The leather-jacket-wearing economist, who often brandishes a chainsaw at rallies as a symbol of his cost-cutting pledges, has previously said the sale of human organs should be legal, proposed regulating the country’s gun market and Questioned whether humans are responsible for its effects. Climate change.

“Argentina faces a choice between a shock-therapy style approach to dealing with the country’s economic issues or the same unconventional policymaking,” said Kimberly Sparfecher, emerging markets economist at research business Capital Economics.

Fanatics: Xavier Miley

A political outsider, Miley shocked the Argentine establishment in August when she unexpectedly won the most support in the primary election.

Today, he will face off against several opponents at once, the strongest of which include Sergio Massa, the economy minister of the current center-left government, and opposition right to center coalition candidate Patricia Bullrich.

For the past 16 years, Argentine politics has been dominated by the populist left-leaning power couple Nestor and Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, who still serves as the country’s vice president. While Miley remains the frontrunner, analysts do not expect her to receive enough votes in today’s polling and instead predict she will face a runoff election in November.

‘Should Miley win, Argentina will enter terra incognita [unknown land],’ according to Christopher Sabatini, senior research fellow for Latin America at the think-tank Chatham House. ‘Despite the fever of radical change, Argentina’s political and economic system has grown and flourished under a hot-house system of public-private economic and political cooperation, even collusion.

‘Either way, win or lose, Miley will remain in Argentina’s popular imagination and politics. ‘Prepare for a bumpy ride.’

Some links in this article may be affiliate links. If you click on them we may earn a small commission. This helps us fund This Is Money and keep it free to use. We do not write articles to promote products. We do not allow any commercial relationships to influence our editorial independence.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk