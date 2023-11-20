Argentina elects Javier Miley in victory for far right

Argentina on Sunday elected right-wing liberal Javier Miley, who has been compared to Donald J. Trump, which is a blow to the right for a country struggling with economic crisis and a sign of the enduring strength of the global economy. far right.

Mr Miley, a 53-year-old economist and former television personality, has emerged in Argentina’s traditionally closed political scene with an aggressive style, embracing conspiracy theories and a series of extreme proposals that he says will repair a broken The ruined economy and government need to be overthrown. ,

Argentina’s centre-left economy minister, Sergio Massa, 51, conceded defeat before official results were released as early data from the campaign showed he had lost.

As president, Mr. Miley has pledged to cut spending and taxes, close Argentina’s central bank and replace the country’s currency with the US dollar. He has proposed banning abortion, loosening regulations on guns, and considering only countries that want to “fight against socialism” as Argentina’s allies, often citing the United States and Israel as examples. Let’s take names.

Mr Miley’s election is a victory for the global far-right movement, which gained strength with the election of similar politicians such as Mr Trump and Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro, but has faltered with its electoral losses in recent years. Mr Bolsonaro and Spain’s far-right Vox party have cheered Mr Miley, and his last interview with an English-language outlet was with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Yet some political analysts said Mr. Miley’s rise reflects the desperation of many Argentines for change rather than support for his far-right ideology.

Some voters share his extremist views, “but there are others who voted for him because they see in Miley a way of expressing their frustration in the face of an economic and political reality that has long been ugly to them, ” Carlos said. Magni is a history professor and a political columnist at La Nación, one of Argentina’s largest newspapers.

“They don’t see Miley’s ideology,” he said. “They see that Miley is angry and Miley is proposing a break.”

Mr Miley has acknowledged the comparisons to Mr Trump and Mr Bolsonaro. Although he has obvious differences with the two other politicians, including his strong adherence to a liberal ideology, Mr Miley’s political style resembles theirs in many ways.

He launches blistering attacks at his critics and the news media, calls climate change a socialist conspiracy, argues that a shady faction controls the country and even has an unruly hairstyle that has become an online meme. has been made.

However, for many observers, the most worrying similarity was Mr. Miley’s pre-emptive claims of voter fraud.

Mr Miley has openly questioned the results of the 2020 US election and the 2022 Brazilian election, and for months has claimed with little evidence that Argentina’s election was rigged against him. He said millions of his ballots had been robbed in earlier votes this year and warned that if he lost on Sunday, it could be because votes were stolen. Election officials have said there was no fraud.

Mr. Miley has also downplayed the atrocities of Argentina’s military dictatorship from 1976 to 1983, calling them “excesses” as part of a “war” against the left. He said during a national debate that the number of people killed under the dictatorship was much lower than the widely accepted estimate of 30,000 people.

That rhetoric, paired with his warnings of rigged elections, raised widespread concerns in Argentina about his potential impact on the country’s democracy. Before the vote, more than 20 prominent Argentines recorded and released Video promoting democratic values,

Mr. Miley now faces a major challenge that no other Argentine president has been able to solve in decades: Argentina’s economy.

Failed economic policies have long made Argentina one of the world’s most unstable economies, yet by its own standards, the country is in the midst of one of its worst crises.

Annual inflation has soared to more than 140 percent – ​​the third-highest rate in the world – more than two out of five Argentines now live in poverty and the value of the Argentine currency has fallen. In April 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic, $1 bought 80 pesos, using an unofficial rate based on market assessments of the currency. This week, $1 bought almost 1,000 pesos.

Mr Miley has argued that the solution is to scrap the old policies altogether. His campaign focused on pledges to “blow up” the central bank and dollarize the economy, illustrated by him breaking miniature versions of the bank and waving giant $100 bills with his face on it.

His other publicity prop was a chain saw which he waved at rallies. Jigsaw represents the deep cuts he wants to make to the government, including reducing taxes; cut regulations; Privatization of state industries; reducing the number of federal ministries from 18 to eight; shifting public education to a voucher-based system and public health care to an insurance-based one; And federal spending would be cut by up to 15 percent of Argentina’s GDP.

Economists and political analysts have said Mr Miley lacks the political support and economic conditions for such a radical change. His nascent Liberty Advance party holds only seven of the 72 seats in Argentina’s Senate and 38 of the 257 seats in its House.

Mr Miley has softened some of the proposals after suffering a recent setback.

Still, for many Argentines, Mr. Miley will be a welcome break from Peronism, the political movement that has held the presidency for 16 of the last 20 years, having instituted mostly leftist policies during that period. The country has been rapidly pushed towards recession.

After the recent economic downturn and a series of corruption scandals, many voters were desperate for any change, even despite misgivings about Mr. Miley’s eccentric personality and fiery temper.

“I can’t keep voting for corruption,” said Silvana Cavallari, 58, a real estate agent, as she said she had reluctantly voted for Mr. Miley. “I hope Miley is at least less corrupt. Not that I’m thinking he isn’t at all.”

Mr. Miley overcame criticism and questions about a variety of unusual behavior during the campaign, including his harsh attacks against the Pope, his clashes with Taylor Swift fans, his claims of being a tantric-sex guru, his portrayal of a liberal superhero. His outfit included. He has a close bond with his Mastiff dogs, who are named for conservative economists – and are all clones, too.

Some voters were also angered by his past outbursts and extremist comments during his years of work as a television pundit and personality.

In a clip from years ago, which was widely shared during the campaign, Mr. Miley argues that the government is corrupt and robs from the average Argentine, saying, “The state is a pedophile in a kindergarten, where children are kept in chains. Tied up and bathed in Vaseline.” ,

Mr Miley’s running mate, Victoria Villarruel, has also been criticized for a history of comments defending the dictatorship. Ms. Villarruel, who comes from an Argentinian military family, ran an organization to recognize victims of attacks by leftist guerrillas before the military took power. He and Mr Miley have argued that 8,000 people disappeared during the dictatorship, despite records showing that the Argentine military also believed that 22,000 people had disappeared in just two years.

After voting at a school on Sunday, Ms. Villarruel criticized a nearby mural dedicated to the 30,000 people killed during the dictatorship. “Doing graffiti for 30,000 people is like going to a cemetery and painting Barney Bear,” he said, referring to a cartoon character.

Mr Meili will be sworn in as president on December 10, the 40th anniversary of the inauguration of the first democratically elected president since the fall of the military dictatorship.

Natalie Alcoba and Lucia Cholakian Herrera contributed reporting.

Source: www.nytimes.com