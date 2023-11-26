Argentina elections: Javier Miley's radical proposals face the test of reality

By Pascal Fletcher, BBC Monitoring, Latin America specialist

Anti-establishment politician Javier Meili, who won Argentina’s presidential election last week, has sparked intense controversy with radical, provocative policy proposals and statements.

This led many of the self-proclaimed “anarcho-capitalist’s” opponents to call his candidacy a “leap into the void”.

Now, with the President-elect just two weeks away from taking over Latin America’s third-largest economy, many are asking how his policies and positions will stand the test of reality?

It takes time to control inflation

Javier Miley had proposed dollarizing the economy and abolishing the Argentine Central Bank as a strategy to “kill” hyperinflation. This meant making the US dollar the national currency, replacing the Argentine peso, whose value, Mr Miley said, was “melting like a block of ice in the Sahara”.

Reuters Some Argentines showed their support for Mr Miley by printing his face on mock-up dollar bills

One hurdle is that abolishing the central bank and making the US dollar legal tender would require approval from Argentina’s Congress and may even require changing the constitution.

Although Mr. Miley won the presidency, his Libertad Avanza (Freedom Advance) movement is barely the third-largest political force in Congress. This shows that difficult conversations can happen.

Some economists have also questioned whether Mr Miley’s plans are viable, saying they would weaken his government’s ability to manage domestic monetary policy.

Keeping the US dollar as Argentina’s currency would effectively put interest rate policy into the hands of the US Federal Reserve. The Argentine economy will be more sensitive to external shocks linked to the US dollar, for example a sudden increase in the prices of oil and fuel imports, which could make the internal adjustment inside the country even more painful.

Skeptics also say Argentina will need US dollars to replace pesos. Experts believe this may require US$35 billion to US$50 billion, which debt-ridden Argentina does not currently have and may not be able to borrow easily.

Mr Miley himself has admitted that his “shock adjustment” economic stabilization prescription could actually take up to two years to reduce inflation. “To say anything else is a lie,” he said.

A climate skeptic?

Another topic that made media headlines was Mr. Miley declaring himself a climate change “skeptic”, that is, someone who denies the role of humans in global warming.

Getty Images Mr Miley’s journey from relative unknown to darling of the masses has been rapid

During the presidential debate Mr. Miley said, “I don’t deny climate change. What I’m saying is that there is a temperature cycle throughout the history of the Earth… So, all policies that lead to climate change. Those who blame humans are liars.” Last month, there were a lot of comments and criticisms.

In his proposed government programme, he said that one of the many ministries he planned to abolish would be the existing Environment Ministry.

With the majority of international governments and leaders planning to gather at the COP28 climate conference in Dubai soon to seek immediate solutions to the problems of climate change and global warming, such apparent climate skepticism has completely alienated Mr Miley. Have given.

Pragmatism and the Pope

Before being elected, Mr Miley launched a blistering attack on Argentina’s Pope Francis, calling him a “Jesuit who promotes communism” and even “a representative of evil”. [the Devil] on the earth”.

Such statements led to disagreements between the local Catholic Church and the Vatican.

Reuters Catholic worshipers were dismayed by Mr Miley’s attacks on the Pope and took to the streets to show their support for the Pope.

However, this opposition appeared to miraculously fade away just days after his election victory, when Mr Miley had a “very friendly” phone call with the Pope, whom he addressed as “His Holiness”, and called for him to be elected in 2024. Invited to visit Argentina.

Asked about this change of heart in a TV interview, Mr Miley acknowledged that, when one is president, “there are some things that require more pragmatism”.

No break from China and Brazil

Before his election, Miley had hinted that he might end relations with Argentina’s two top trading partners, Brazil and China, on the grounds that they “have not compromised with the communists”.

“I’m going to engage with the United States, Israel, and the free world,” he said.

Getty Images Mr Miley’s radical proposals went down particularly well with young voters

Not surprisingly, this claim caused consternation in Beijing and Brasília as well as Argentina.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson was quoted as warning that it would be a “big foreign policy mistake” for Argentina to break ties with countries like China and Brazil.

Mr Meili’s predecessor, outgoing leftist President Alberto Fernandez, had cautiously nurtured ties with Beijing and welcomed an invitation to join BRICS, the China-led grouping that also includes Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa.

Experts questioned the wisdom of ending such a relationship that clearly benefited Argentina, and not just China, as China was Argentina’s top market for soybeans, meat and grains.

China was also helping boost Argentina’s financial reserves with a major currency swap deal – vital support for a country that is already heavily indebted to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

However, a few days after the election, clear indications began to emerge that no major changes in relations were planned. The president-elect received a personal letter of “congratulations and good wishes” from Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Mr Miley himself thanked Xi on social media.

Diana Mondino, Mr Miley’s pick for foreign minister, also dismissed as “nonsense” any suggestion there would be a rupture in “commercial relations” with China or Brazil.

In Brazil, Mr Miley’s invitation to former President Jair Bolsonaro to attend his inauguration on December 10 was deemed “unfriendly” towards Brazil’s current leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

But Miley has since said that if Lula would like to come, he would be “well welcomed”.

denial of dictatorship

Mr Meili and his vice-presidential candidate Victoria Villarruel also sparked intense controversy during the campaign with their positions regarding Argentina’s 1976–83 military dictatorship.

Rejecting traditional positions held by the Argentine government and society over the past 40 years, Mr. Miley objected to the generally accepted estimate of people kidnapped and “disappeared” in the dictatorship – 30,000 – claiming that the real number was closer to 9,000. Was.

Getty Images There have already been demonstrations condemning the president-elect for contesting the 30,000 figure

The candidate argued that the political violence of the 1970s in Argentina was a two-sided “war” in which “state forces committed excesses but terrorists did [anti-government guerrillas] , [also] Committed crimes against humanity”.

This similarity of presentation by both sides increased opposition from groups such as the Plaza de Mayo Mothers and Grandmothers of Disappeared Persons.

This was another surprising way in which the Miley-Villarruel duo were trying to shake up the political status quo in Argentina. The next four years will show whether they can do it.

