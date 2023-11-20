Argentina election: Miley's victory expected to mean switch to US dollar cnn business

cnn-

Liberal Javier Meili’s victory in Argentina’s presidential race on Sunday will have far-reaching consequences for the country’s struggling economy, including the fate of the peso.

A political outsider who ran on a promise to “break the status quo”, Miley’s economic platform hinged on a desire to dollarize Argentina’s economy. Dollarization means that the country will abandon the Argentine peso and use the US dollar as its currency.

If enacted, the policy would push the nation into uncharted territory: No country of Argentina’s size has previously handed over the reins of its monetary policy to decision makers in Washington.

Ecuador and El Salvador have also dollarized their economies to combat inflation.

Argentina has one of the highest inflation rates in the world; Data released last week showed prices rose 142% year-on-year. Miley’s proposal to change Argentina’s currency from pesos to US dollars is based on the argument that the dollar is stronger than the peso and, unlike the peso, it cannot be printed at will.

His approach has attracted international attention and many warnings from critics, who refer to the move as a straitjacket, saying that countries resulting from dollarization will be forced to influence the economy through monetary policy steps such as interest rate changes. Loses autonomy to do.

Sergio Massa, the country’s current economy minister and Miley’s run-off Opponents criticized the dollarization plan as a surrender of national sovereignty.

Supporters of the plan, including analysts at the Cato Institute, a liberal economic think tank based in Washington, D.C., support the move as a practical strategy for overcoming a problem that has persisted for decades.

