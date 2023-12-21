Unlock Editor’s Digest for free

Argentina on Wednesday auctioned off about 2.96 trillion pesos ($3.7 billion) of fiscal debt denominated in its local currency, a significant move as the government seeks to sort out a growing pile of short-term central bank dues held by local creditors.

Investors, mainly Argentine banks whose short-term notes had recently expired, bought 964 billion pesos of new treasury bonds maturing in 2025 and 2026. Bond yields are minus 15.95 percent and minus 4.53 percent. They are inflation linked, partially protecting holders from Argentina’s runaway inflation.

They also bought 2 tonnes of pesos, a 27-day Treasury note with a yield of 8.66 percent, according to the Economy Ministry. The total tender was valued at $3.7 billion at the official exchange rate.

The short-term notes that Argentina is trying to phase out were issued by the central bank as a way to soak up extra pesos into the economy to offset its chronic fiscal deficit by the previous government. Was created due to reliance on printing money. The central bank has resorted to more money printing to pay the rising interest on this debt pile, which now stands at 26tn pesos – about 10 per cent of GDP.

However, Argentina’s new President Javier Meili, a liberal economist, is keen to stop money printing and avoid a scenario in which creditors suddenly run out of short-term notes. He has said that cleaning up the central bank’s balance sheet was a necessary precondition to fulfilling his campaign promise of removing the country’s strict currency controls and eventually transitioning the economy to the dollar.

The tender came after Argentina’s central bank – directed by Santiago Bausilli, a former investment bank aide to Economy Minister Luis Caputo – on Monday discouraged banks from holding short-term instruments. It stopped issuing 28-day notes, known as leliks, which yielded 133 percent annual interest, instead issuing only one-day notes, known as pases. , in which 100 percent annual interest had to be paid.

Annual inflation is running above 160 percent, pushing real rates on short-term notes into negative territory.

Analysts had said local banks needed to offer rates higher than the 8.2 percent monthly rate on new Treasury notes to entice them to abandon one-day notes.

Argentinian banks have questioned Miley and Caputo’s focus on repaying short-term debt, arguing that it is not an urgent problem. He said if Miley’s ambitious economic reforms are successful it would end up with inflation and would eventually be resolved by increased demand for pesos and sovereign debt.

Miley has promised sweeping austerity measures to eliminate Argentina’s fiscal deficit by the end of 2024.

“Increasing the public debt burden while offering higher interest rates and keeping the promise of reaching fiscal balance means they will have to double down on austerity,” said economist Amilcar Collante of La Plata National University. “This would be very difficult for Argentina’s economy which has been running high deficits for years.”

Santiago Manoukian, head of research at economics consultancy Ecoletina, said banks were relieved that Miley and Caputo had not opted for a more extreme solution to the short-term debt problem, such as a forced swap similar to the “Plan Bonex” that was Argentina’s There is government. Done in 1990.

But he also said banks were still “very angry” about their falling profitability as inflation eroded their assets.

“The banks are not happy but they have no other choice, they have nowhere else to put the extra pesos they have,” Manoukian said.

