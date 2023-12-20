Arganex reports topline results from the ADDRESS study of efgartigimod SC in pemphigus.

Argonex SE

ADDRESS study did not meet primary or secondary endpoints

Pemphigus deprioritized as efgartigimod indication

Update on Ballad Study GO/NO GO Decision

The conference call is scheduled for today, December 20, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET (2:30 p.m. CET)

December 20, 2023, 7:00 am CET

Amsterdam, Netherlands – Argenx SE (Euronext and NASDAQ: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious autoimmune diseases, today announced the completion of the ADDRESS study evaluating efgartigimod subcutaneous (SC) (efgartigimod alfa and hyaluronidase-qvFC). Topline results announced. In adults with pemphigus vulgaris (PV) and pemphigus foliaceus (PF). Results from ADDRESS showed that the proportion of PV patients achieving the primary endpoint of complete remission on the lowest dose of steroids (CRMin) did not differ significantly between efgartigimod SC and placebo.

Arganex will not pursue additional development in pemphigus and plans to prioritize the clinical development of efgartigimod in its ongoing severe autoimmune indications.

“We are disappointed by today’s results, especially for pemphigus patients who have seen little innovation in this treatment area,” said Luc Truyen, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Argenx. “At Argenx, we are in the business of transformation, delivering new medicines that go beyond incremental benefits and raise the bar of what patients can expect from treatments. Although we will not be moving forward in pemphigus, our work today is the same as it was yesterday – continue to remain execution-focused and data-driven, apply learnings in our ongoing development programs, and continue to advance the development of afgartigimod, empaciprubart, and our Phase 1 programs. Pursue optimal development. , 2023 was a remarkable year of growth for Argenx across the business and we are ready to build on our success in 2024.

Dr. Truyen added, “We are grateful to the pemphigus community and everyone involved in the ADDRESS study, including patients, health care professionals, and our Organex teams.”

address study results

The phase 3 ADDRESS study enrolled 222 adult patients with newly diagnosed or recurrent moderate-to-severe PV (n=190) or PF (n=32). Patients were randomized to ifgartigimod SC or placebo, with both treatment groups receiving concomitant steroids at a starting dose of 0.5 mg/kg, which is a lower dose than recommended by current treatment guidelines and protocols upon achievement of complete remission. Was reduced accordingly.

Persistent pharmacodynamic (PD) effects of efgartigimod SC : Treatment with efgartigimod SC reduced total immunoglobulin G (IgG) and desmoglein autoantibodies (DSG-1 and DSG-3) by up to 75%. The observed PD effect was consistent with previous clinical trials of efgartigimod.

Unexpected PD effect of corticosteroids : Background treatment with corticosteroids resulted in a greater than expected response, leading to up to a 70% reduction in DSG-1 and DSG-3 levels in the placebo arm and correlating with sustained clinical benefit. The level of autoantibody reduction driven by corticosteroids in both treatment arms was sufficient for patients to receive CRmin. The significant PD effect of corticosteroids was specific for DSG-1 and DSG-3 autoantibodies, while the observed effect on total IgG reduction was consistent with the literature (up to 10%).

The study did not meet the primary endpoint : Treatment with efgartigimod SC achieved CRmin in 35.5% (44/124) of patients, compared to 30.3% (20/66) treated with placebo (p=0.5956). Secondary endpoints including CRmin, cumulative dose of corticosteroids, and time to disease control or complete remission were also not met in the overall pemphigus population (PV and PF).

Consistent and compatible security profile:Efgartigimod SC was well tolerated in ADR. The observed safety and tolerability profile was consistent with other clinical trials and the confirmed safety profile of VYVGART and VYVGART Hytrulo.

Update on Ballad Study

argenx is reviewing the BALLAD study in light of the ADDRESS results and the comparable biology between pemphigus and bullous pemphigoid, and has decided not to make a GO/NO GO decision at this time, but rather wait to learn from all currently enrolled patients And consider new trial designs for the way forward.

Know about the study

The ADDRESS study was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter, global trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of efgartigimod SC (efgartigimod alfa and hyaluronidase-qvFC) in adult patients with pemphigus. Enrolled patients had a newly diagnosed or relapsed moderate to severe pemphigus vulgaris (PV) or pemphigus foliaceus (PF) with a PDAI score of ≥15. Patients were randomized in a 2:1 ratio to receive efgartigimod SC or placebo for a total of 30 weeks as part of the primary trial. All patients were on concomitant corticosteroids at a starting dose of 0.5 mg/kg/day, which could be reduced according to the protocol when complete remission was achieved (PDAI = 0). The primary endpoint was measured by the proportion of PV patients who achieved sustained complete remission on the lowest dose of corticosteroids (CRMin) within 30 weeks. Key secondary endpoints included the proportion of the overall population (PV and PF) who received Crmin, cumulative corticosteroid dose, and time to disease control and complete remission. At the end of the 30-week study, eligible patients entered a double-blind 8-week follow-up as part of the ADDRESS open-label extension study, during which the CRmin of treatment (efgartigimod SC or placebo) was evaluated Was.

About Pemphigus

Pemphigus is a rare group of chronic blistering autoimmune diseases that affect the skin and mucous membranes, and are characterized by painful blisters, erosions and acantholysis, or disruption of keratinocyte adhesion. The blisters often burst, causing severe pain and increasing the risk of infection. Pemphigus vulgaris and pemphigus foliaceus are the most common forms of pemphigus.

About Ballad Study

The BALLAD study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of VYVGART Hytrulo (efgartigimod alfa and hyaluronidase-qvfc) in adult patients with bullous pemphigoid (BP). Enrolled patients have moderate to severe BP and are a more frail and older population than pemphigus patients. Patients were randomized in a 1:1 ratio to receive VYVGART Hytrulo or placebo for a total of 36 weeks as part of the primary trial. All patients are receiving concomitant corticosteroids at a starting dose of 0.5 mg/kg/day, which can be reduced according to protocol when complete remission is achieved (BPDAI = 0). The primary endpoint is measured at week 36 by the proportion of BP patients who achieved clinical remission while receiving efgartigimod SC or placebo but discontinued corticosteroid therapy for at least 8 weeks. Key secondary endpoints included the cumulative dose of corticosteroids from baseline, the proportion of patients achieving an Investigator Global Assessment of BP (IgA-BP) score of 0 or 1, the change from baseline in the BP Disease Area Index (BPDAI) activity score, Is. Patients who are in CR and have been on minimal corticosteroids for at least 8 weeks and have time to disease control or complete remission at week 36.

About Bullous Pemphigus

Bullous pemphigoid is a rare chronic blistering autoimmune disease and is the most common form of pemphigoid diseases. It is characterized by autoantibodies against structural proteins of the dermal-epidermal junction and, clinically, by tense blistering and erosions of the skin or mucous membranes close to the skin surface. The disease has a profound impact on a person’s quality of life and is associated with a high mortality rate.

About VYVGART Hytrulo (efgartigimod sc)

VYVGART Hytrulo is a subcutaneous combination of efgartigimod alfa, a human IgG1 antibody fragment marketed for intravenous use as VYVGART®, and subcutaneous injection delivery of recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), biologics To facilitate this is Halozyme’s ENHANZE® drug delivery technology. Upon binding to the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), VYVGART hytrulo results in a reduction in circulating IgG. VYVGART Hytrulo is the proprietary name in the US for subcutaneous efgartigimod alfa and recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20. In Europe it is marketed as VYVGART and after approval in other regions it may be marketed under different proprietary names.

about organex

Argonex is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious autoimmune diseases. Partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), Arganex aims to transform immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of new antibody-based medicines. Arganex has developed and is commercializing the first approved neonatal Fc receptor (FcR) inhibitor in the US, Japan, Israel, EU, UK, China and Canada. The company is evaluating ifgartigimod in several serious autoimmune diseases and advancing several early-stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. Visit for more information www.argenx.com and follow us linkedin, Twitter, And Instagram.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation 596/2014).

