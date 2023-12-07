'Aren't you the bank?': Wells Fargo customer can't deposit earnings into his account. Why?

In the digital age, where there’s an app for everything, you’d think banking would be easy. Unfortunately for Wells Fargo customers, in-bank cash deposits are no longer a service they provide.

Chelsea Seagal (@chelseachanel67) took to TikTok to express her anger after going to Wells Fargo with some basic bank tasks and finding that the bank no longer provided one task and had put another one on hold. At the time of publication the video has been viewed 11,600 times.

Siegel filmed the clip after visiting Wells Fargo and revealing potential irregularities in modern banking. When she went to Wells Fargo to deposit a check, some cash and open another account, Siegel was told she couldn’t deposit cash. Confused, she asked the bank teller why she couldn’t do so and was told, “We don’t take cash anymore because of all kinds of fraud going on.”

Irritated that Wells Fargo no longer lets him deposit cash over the counter, Siegel responded, “Lady, you’re a bank. You have several ways to see if something is fake or not. So, you’re telling me I can go to the ATM and deposit cash, but you can’t take it inside?

Seagal, who then holds a current account, tried to open a new account but was told she couldn’t even do that. When she asked why, she said she was told, “I can’t open it right now.”

“I am going to change banks again because it is absolutely ridiculous that I have to go through so many steps. She said if I wanted to make a cash deposit, I would have to get a cashier’s check or money order and come over and deposit it at the bank,” Siegel explained before adding, “What?”

Many viewers suggested a new bank.

“Time to make change. This is messed up,” one said.

“You need a better bank. Chase has never refused to take cash from me,” agreed a second.

@chelseachannel67 Wtf #bank #banking #wellsfargo #scam #nocash #deposit #wanttakecash #money ♬ Original Sound – Chelsea Seagal

Some criticized Wells Fargo, citing several recent scandals.

“You need to get your money out of there!!! I’ve heard a lot of horror stories about them…I even saw a guy go through the same thing!” One commenter advised.

While some Wells Fargo customers were confused as to why it couldn’t deposit cash.

“I deposited cash into my Wells Fargo account last week. That’s crazy they said ‘no’ to you,” one viewer wrote.

It is unclear why Seagal was unable to complete the transaction. According to Wells Fargo, the company accepts cash deposits from account holders and authorized signers.

However, this is not the first time that Wells Fargo has been in the news due to negative customer interactions. In 2016, it was revealed that bank employees created millions of fake accounts under customers’ names without their knowledge. Additionally, Wells Fargo was ordered to pay $3.7 billion after allegations of banking violations, including illegal overdraft fees.

The Daily Dot contacted Wells Fargo via email and Siegel via Instagram direct message for further comment.

*First published: December 6, 2023, 9:30pm CST

Park Kugle

Parks Kugle is a writer and reporter based in San Antonio. Her work has appeared in Lumina Literary Journal, Wicked Local Newspapers, and various publications across the US. He likes comics and gardening.

Source: www.dailydot.com