Are your spending out of control? Three ways to fix it

For some strange reason, I’ve been fascinated by “spending” lately. I have witnessed its addictive qualities in the lives of many clients, the lives of friends, and sadly, even in my family’s finances. It seems like it all starts the same way – we buy a few items that seem harmless. Next thing you know, you’re constantly getting credit card bills and you’re thinking, “Boy, this quickly got out of hand.”

Naturally the first question is why do we spend more than we should? I have read, analyzed, introspected and observed a lot. I’ll break it down into three main categories below. I’m curious who you identify with most.

Category #1: Ignorance

I think the number one reason people spend uncontrollably is simply ignorance. Now, I certainly don’t mean that they are ignorant. People, but this is simply ignorance. Perhaps one spouse is unaware of where the family’s financial situation stands. They think everything is fine financially, yet things are spiraling out of control. It’s easy to point fingers in this type of situation, but honestly, both spouses are at fault because they are not communicating.

Treatment: For me, overspending is the easiest issue to “cure”. For starters, it’s important to have open conversations about finances in any relationship. It’s important to have consensus and don’t be afraid to discuss these things intelligently. In situations where you may need to bring in heavy artillery, I would advise you to consult your financial advisor. They can help address the immediate effects of out-of-control spending as well as long-term negative effects, such as working longer hours or not being able to pay for children’s college.

Category #2: Addiction

When we spend, it can release endorphins and dopamine, chemicals in our bodies that make us feel good. If something makes us feel good, the natural reaction is to do more of it. People who fall into this category usually start out spending on small items, then need to make larger and larger purchases to get that chemical reaction going. Consider a drug user who develops tolerance and requires a larger dose each time to get the same release. It’s no different when it comes to addictive spending – it can add up quickly and ruin a family financially.

Treatment: There are several ways to try to thwart addictive spending. One can seek help professionally or join a group like AA. You can act with a cool head like those who quit smoking on the spot. I have seen individuals journal or list their expenses. In some cases, simply maintaining a strict budget can be very helpful.

I’m a big fan of using addictive qualities for a positive outcome. For example, instead of getting the dopamine hit by spending, try getting it by saving. Think of saving or investing as a kind of “spending.” See how quickly you can build that emergency fund, or your child’s 529 account, or maybe your 401(k). Can you get a balance over $10,000, $100,000, $1 million?

In all seriousness, I’ve seen a lot of people become obsessed with the goal of saving, and I’d call it a good addiction.

Category #3: Filling in the Blanks

The last reason I’ve read or seen people spend is to fill a void in their lives or, similarly, to distract them from harsh realities. Some people use spending to cope with depression or loneliness. Others use it as a way to deal with difficult feelings, emotions or memories.

Spending is like any other vice which people adopt in difficult times to forget the troubles of life. Some people choose drugs, alcohol, gambling or food. Others prefer retail therapy.

Treatment: I want to start by saying that I am addressing those people who have this acceptance crisis With expenses. If you spend responsibly to fill a void, I’m not sure there’s a big problem. If you are constantly spending, putting your financial security at risk, there is definitely an issue that needs attention.

The cure, of course, could be professional help to remove these voids. For issues that aren’t as serious, you can try filling this void with something creative that provides release and gets you what you need in a more positive way – perhaps volunteering or exercising more. Perhaps you can join an organization, group, or team that you are passionate about.

We all need distractions in life, and I would encourage this group of individuals to do some real soul-searching to figure out what they are passionate about besides spending time, and that And use the money to develop healthy habits or activities.

If spent responsibly it can certainly be enjoyable. If you start to find yourself on a slippery slope, I think it’s best to stop in your tracks and address the cause right then and there. This way, you can deal with the problem before it becomes a real issue. Remember, we are here to help in any way we can.

As always, stay prosperous, healthy and happy.

Diversified is a registered investment advisor, and registration of an investment advisor does not indicate any specific level of skill or training and does not imply an endorsement of the firm by the SEC.

A copy of Diversified’s current written disclosure brochure, which discusses, among other things, the firm’s business practices, services and fees, is available through the SEC’s website at: www.adviserinfo.sec.gov,

Diversify, LLC does not provide tax advice and should not be relied upon for purposes of filing taxes, estimating tax liabilities, or avoiding any taxes or penalties imposed by law. Information provided by Diversified, LLC should not be a substitute for consulting a qualified tax advisor, accountant, or other professional regarding the application of tax law or an individual tax situation.

Nothing on this site constitutes tax advice. Individuals should consult their tax advisor for specific information regarding the tax consequences of investments. Investing in securities involves risk and is not suitable for all investors. This site is not a recommendation or an offer to sell (or the solicitation of an offer to buy) securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction.

