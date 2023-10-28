Are Your Onions Part of This Salmonella Outbreak in 22 States?

Heather Willard and Alix Martichoux

7 hours ago

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a 22-state salmonella outbreak that has infected people.

So far 15 people have been admitted to the hospital and no death has been reported. CDC interviews with sick people and traceback data suggest that onions processed into Giles onions may have been the source of the outbreak.

Giles voluntarily recalled the pre-chopped onion, which he placed in his bag at the investigation center. The recalled items include chopped yellow onions, chopped celery and onions, chopped mirepoix and chopped red onions.

The recalled products had use-by dates in August 2023, so they are no longer for sale in stores. However, consumers may have these – or foods made from them – in the freezer.

The Food and Drug Administration’s detailed recall notice contains more information and lot numbers for the affected products.

The recalled products were sent to Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington, but people have fallen ill in several more states.

According to the CDC, the 73 people identified in this salmonella outbreak live:

Arizona (1)

California (17)

Colorado (1)

Georgia (1)

Iowa (1)

idaho (1)

Illinois (4)

Indiana (2)

Kentucky (1)

Massachusetts (1)

Michigan (6)

Montana (2)

North Dakota (2)

New York (1)

Ohio (3)

Oregon (3)

Tennessee (1)

Texas (1)

Utah (17)

Virginia (3)

Wisconsin (3)

Wyoming (1)

Through interviews with 19 individuals, the CDC found that 14 reported eating onions or being served chopped onions. Six of the 14 people who were served chopped onions from Gill’s Onions were in long-term care facilities.

Salmonella cases reported in this outbreak emerged in early August. FDA and CDC officials are investigating the outbreak to determine whether additional products are linked to the illnesses.

what should you do

Check your freezer and refrigerator for recalled onion products. If you have any, throw them away or return them to where you bought them. Health officials said consumers should not eat, sell or serve onions or foods made from them.

Wash items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled onion products using warm soapy water or a dishwasher.

Call your health care provider if you have any serious symptoms of salmonella.

Symptoms of Salmonella

Most people infected with Salmonella have diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Symptoms usually begin six hours to six days after swallowing the bacteria.

Most people recover without treatment after four to seven days. Some people — especially children younger than 5, adults age 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems — may experience more serious illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Source: ktla.com