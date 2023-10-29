Are your governance practices ready to lead with AI responsibly (#2)

Governance is a key skill in AI – don’t underestimate its importance getty

When I look at how rapidly AI is moving into our world and underpinning everything, I immediately want to commend the Board of Directors and C-Chiefs for ensuring that AI is implemented responsibly. Levels are how quickly people are upskilling to advance their organization’s leadership.

Governance can be defined as: The system by which institutions are directed and controlled. It is concerned with the structure and processes for decision making, accountability, control and behavior at the top of an entity.

I received my Board Director Certification about a year ago and I discovered that I could make a career out of just trying to understand what good governance means, trying to apply it to my daily leadership or board governance activities. That’s a far cry.

One of the most important qualities of good governance is to ensure that you understand who all your stakeholders are, and have a strategy for developing and strengthening stakeholder trust. A strong board governance process will also ensure that a solid business strategy and governance framework is in place to plan, implement and monitor the performance of the business strategy to ensure the best results. A strong governance process will always ensure that it well understands its constantly changing external environment and builds in risk management practices to ensure that new technologies are effectively integrated into an organization’s culture. – which will require ensuring leadership commitment, resource capacity planning and an effective transformation journey roadmap. It is clearly understood that this is consistent between the board, the C-suite and employees.

So from a perspective of what governance means, let’s look at AI governance and see what’s important.

According to IBM, AI governance is the ability to direct, manage, and monitor an organization’s AI activities. This practice includes processes that trace and document the provenance of data, models, and associated metadata and pipelines for audits. IBM’s definition of AI governance is good from an AI modeling and data perspective but it does not emphasize the importance of talent management in its AI governance definition.

Based on what I’ve learned over more than ten years researching, designing, and building AI solutions for medium to large enterprises, the most important AI governance building blocks are formulating strategy and taking action.

The main questions I want to ask first are:

1.) Is AI important to your business model, and if so, why?

2.) What are the most important problems in your organization that AI can add value to help you solve?

3.) What new products/services/solutions can you enhance your current business model to develop where AI can provide you with a viable competitive advantage?

4.) Who are the world’s top global leaders in AI in your industry that you can learn from?

5.) What are your customers asking you as it relates to AI? Have you talked to him? What are they doing in AI and what can you learn from them?

6.) What are your closest competitors doing with AI that you can learn from or be influenced by?

7.) Do you have enough quality data internally to solve the identified problems/use cases/challenges?

8.) Do you have all the stakeholders you need to successfully execute a range of AI initiatives?

9.) Do you have the talent internally to help you pursue a viable business strategy and operations plan or will you need external support?

10.) Do you have a business case and risk accelerated implementation plan that can focus your execution path?

These are just 10 of the many questions your board of directors or C-suite might ask as you prepare for your AI governance strategy, helping to get your organization on a solid governance trajectory early on , rather than moving into a position that is too narrow. And cannot be maintained.

If you remember years ago IBM had its own Amazing Think slogan – this slogan is especially relevant given the excitement that AI is unleashing at the same time, the period we are in is like the Wild Wild West. And that is the most important role of a board director. From a governance perspective it is important to ensure that the right questions are asked and risk is managed, in other words, to think before you run.

Unless board directors are carefully trained on AI and taught the right questions to ask to manage AI risk, the success of many organizations’ AI initiatives will be severely marginalized.

