Are you worried about AI taking over your job? Start doing these 3 things right now

There is currently a strong debate going on about whether artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to wipe out humanity from the Earth.

However, this much is already clear. AI will likely establish itself in almost every aspect of human existence, especially working life, before performing any strange tasks on us.

And the first, most important notice of its arrival will be to replace a whole range of human jobs.

But not just anyone’s job. In partnership with Bloomberg, workforce analysis firm Revelio decided to conduct a study conducted by the National Bureau of Economic Research, which identified jobs threatened by AI, and then applied a gender filter to the results.

The result of this process was worrying. At least 10 million jobs, or 71% of the total number of jobs threatened by AI, belonged to women in what are called ‘support’ roles – bill and account collectors (82.9%), payroll and timekeeping clerks (79.7%) , Executive Secretaries (74.3%), Word Processors and Typists (65.4%), and Bookkeeping, Accounting and Auditing Clerks (65%).

gender cad

The results read like a cruel joke. After centuries of being excluded from the workplace, surprisingly late being granted the right to vote, and brought into the workforce to aid in various war efforts during the last century, women are fighting hard to make gains in the workplace Is kept.

Percentage of women in AI-exposed positions.

Only about a third (34%) of working-age women (16 and over) participated in the labor market in 1950, but more than half (57%) of working-age women were able to find themselves in the workforce by 2016.

Even today, women are still under-represented in senior management positions. Their share of C-suite positions at companies in the S&P index was only 20.5% in 2021, down from only 16% in 2015. And only 10.4% of Fortune 500 companies have women as CEOs.

Nevertheless, these increases are steady, with much-needed benefits for society, which is why any shock caused by generic AI could be devastating.

“The distribution of gender across occupations reflects deeply rooted biases in our society, with women often confined to roles such as administrative assistants and secretaries,” says Hakki Ozdenoren, an economist at Revelio Labs. “As a result, the impact of AI is skewed by gender.”

Other surveys, including a recent one conducted by the Pew Research Center, have also reached the same conclusion.

For example, Pew examined 41 essential work activities in 873 occupations from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Information Network, and showed that a larger share of women (21%) than men (17%) were at risk of losing their jobs. There is going to be danger. Because of AI.

Another study from the University of North Carolina’s Kenan-Flagler Business School estimated that 79% of all working women (about 59 million people) have jobs at risk from AI. The proportion of males was 58%.

Women who work as budget analysts, data-entry keyers, tax preparers, technical writers, and web developers will all see AI encroaching into their fields.

Once again, women will have to fight hard to take proactive steps to upskill and seek opportunities in areas where machines do not operate.

In fact, any type of job that involves organizing, planning, managing, or navigating complex sets of codes or rules (such as junior staff and tax specialists in accounting, finance, or law), is slowly becoming endangered. It is about to fall. Experts say, replaced.

And what’s more, the potential impact of AI on jobs is proving to be even more significant.

white collar blue

It turns out that AI has another seemingly unlikely group in its cross-hairs: highly skilled, white-collar workers.

Apparently, AI – initially, at least – will not engage in the kind of class warfare that its predecessors, such as robots on automotive assembly lines, waged to decimate the ranks of blue-collar workers.

Now, according to the same Pew report, AI has leveled the playing field rather than usurping high-paying jobs — roles that require a college degree and highly prized skills including critical thinking, writing, science and math.

The groups most affected are expected to be Asian workers and college graduates. Asian professionals are some of the most educated workers and occupy many high-paying jobs that require advanced analytical and critical thinking skills – where AI also excels.

Professionals with a bachelor’s degree or higher (27%) are more than twice as likely to see the greatest risk from AI as those with only a high school diploma (12%).

Those who are least likely to be affected are those who perform specific human services – caring for children and the elderly, or dealing with equipment maintenance.

Blue-collar workers may be breathing a sigh of relief at being spared the sickle, but the bad news is that this will only be a temporary reprieve from AI for certain types of blue-collar jobs. Experts say that as technology and advanced robots become more involved in manufacturing, some of these roles may begin to disappear.

However, a plumber who frequently works on-location, problem-solving and dealing with customers while interacting with customers will not be replaced anytime soon.

But the entire home construction team that frames houses over the course of a month or two can be replaced by a giant 3D printer equipped with CAD design capable of producing the foundation and walls of your house in a matter of days – And only two or three employees are monitoring the process.

It’s a situation that makes me realize that the concept of Universal Basic Income has never been more attractive.

survive and thrive



Amidst this atmosphere of pessimism, it is important to note that some jobs have always been compromised due to technology while new jobs are being created.

It is also demonstrably true that machines cannot replicate the essence of us humans – beings with unique qualities such as empathy, creativity, collaborativeness, resilience, drive and foresight. It will take a long time for the neural network to be able to turn on its artificial synapses in this way.

Still, it is important for the future to re-skill itself in ways that provide AI a helpful support system that can be used for greater efficiency or speed rather than being seen as a job killer. After all, the calculator or the assembly line didn’t eliminate accounting or manufacturing jobs. He paved the way only for high-ranking people.

Here are some tips and notes for working to survive in the age of AI:

1. Use AI for any occasion

Those who learn to use AI tools will have an edge over those who do not. What is its translation? Industry experts say that for beginners, learn to write ChatGPT signals well with adequate context, description, and good grammar.

ChatGPT-style generator AI is essentially a large language module (LLM) whose entire construction is based on how words and sentences are digested and linked to each other in the training process. In other words, it’s a giant predictive text machine for now. So, a better indication is that my ability to ask good questions, properly formulated, will generate better responses. An entire small-scale industry is coalescing around this skill.

2. Stay updated on AI trends and your community

We are moving towards a future where we will actually be using AI for our daily work and play in the same way we are using the internet. Therefore, staying abreast of the latest trends and technologies and increasing your knowledge about devices can help you stay relevant and popular. Look for re-skilling or up-skilling opportunities that add multiple dimensions to your existing portfolio of skills.

As AI technologies are spreading, the need to be part of a professional network that will help you stay on top of things is equally important. Industry experts suggest attending in-person and virtual networking events, being active in online groups, and trying to attend the occasional conference or industry gathering. There will be connections here that can prove to be an important means of getting your next job or promotion.

3. Engage in rigorous career analysis

If you haven’t yet thought about what you want to do next in your career, consider taking regular exploratory efforts, with careers increasingly becoming AI-proof. These essentially include professions of people where what is offered will be something that machines will always struggle to match such as nurses and other health care workers, teachers, coaches and physical trainers.

But the list also features blue-collar professions like plumbers, electricians and carpenters. They require on-site problem-solving, design, and manual skills, which no robot will be able to replicate with any degree of efficiency or speed.

“Plumbing is one of those jobs that is least likely to be replaced by automation in any significant way in the near future,” says Amy Webb, CEO of the Future Institute.

“We have a lot of different types of toilets,” he added. “So there is not yet any finely designed, finely articulated robot that can do work on its own. It is the knowledge jobs that will find they are either eliminated or reduced in some capacity Are.”

Source: www.zdnet.com